American journalist Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is a two-hour marathon of delusions and fakes. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security at the ICIP, UNN reports.

Details

For example, on February 9, Putin's interview with scandalous journalist Tucker Carlson, widely announced by Russian propaganda, was published.

The StratCom Center notes that Carlson is a journalist who has discredited himself in the United States by spreading outright fakes, stirring up conspiracy theories, and Ukrainophobic propaganda.

"The significance that Russian propaganda attached to Carlson's personal participation in the interview with Putin shows the deep provincialism and secondary nature of Russia in relation to the United States. Carlson's interview with Putin is not objective or even alternative journalism, but a regular jeans, a propaganda campaign," the Center for the Strike Committee informs on Telegram.

It is noted that despite the loud announcements, the interview turned out to be boring and uninformative. Putin simply repeated memorized mantras about history and politics, the Center for the StratCom pointed out.

"It was not Putin's words that were most telling in the interview, but Carlson's intense facial expressions," the StratCom Center adds.

Addendum

The Washington Post suggested that Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson demonstrates the Kremlin's ties to Trump's Republican Party, saying it could increase Donald Trump's chances of re-election and convince Republicans to continue blocking US military aid to Ukraine.

Radio Liberty Europe journalist Rickard Jozwiak saidthat the EU will not impose sanctions against Tucker Carlson for his interview with Putin.