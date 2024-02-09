ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 31342 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110785 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117831 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160264 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162659 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262485 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176090 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166689 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148535 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233588 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Center for Strategic Communications: Carlson's interview with Putin is a marathon of delusions and fakes

Center for Strategic Communications: Carlson's interview with Putin is a marathon of delusions and fakes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 84036 views

Tucker Carlson's two-hour interview with Vladimir Putin was criticized by the Ukrainian Center for spreading propaganda and disinformation instead of objective journalism.

American journalist Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian dictator Vladimir  Putin is a two-hour marathon of delusions and fakes. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security at the ICIP, UNN reports.

Details

For example, on February 9, Putin's interview with scandalous journalist Tucker Carlson, widely announced by Russian propaganda, was published.

The StratCom Center notes that Carlson is a journalist who has discredited himself in the United States by spreading outright fakes, stirring up conspiracy theories, and Ukrainophobic propaganda.

"The significance that Russian propaganda attached to Carlson's personal participation in the interview with Putin shows the deep provincialism and secondary nature of Russia in relation to the United States. Carlson's interview with Putin is not objective or even alternative journalism, but a regular jeans, a propaganda campaign," the Center for the Strike Committee informs on Telegram.

It is noted that despite the loud announcements, the interview turned out to be boring and uninformative. Putin simply repeated memorized mantras about history and politics, the Center for the StratCom pointed out.

"It was not Putin's words that were most telling in the interview, but Carlson's intense facial expressions," the StratCom Center adds.

Addendum

The Washington Post suggested that Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson demonstrates the Kremlin's ties to Trump's Republican Party, saying it could increase Donald Trump's chances of re-election and convince Republicans to continue blocking US military aid to Ukraine.

Radio Liberty Europe journalist Rickard Jozwiak saidthat the EU will not impose sanctions against Tucker Carlson for his interview with Putin.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
tucker-carlsonTucker Carlson
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising