On the BBC's Question Time program, Laura Farris, the Minister for Victims and Protection, emphasized the importance of a united front with NATO, support for Ukraine, and a military victory that would "ultimately" remove Russian President Putin from power. Following this statement, Prime Minister's spokesman Rishi Sunaka did not confirm his agreement with Farris' comments, noting that Putin's future is "a matter for the Russian people.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

Answering a question about the effectiveness of sanctions against Russia from Fiona Bruce, host of the BBC's Question Time program, Laura Farris, the UK's Minister for Victims and Protection, emphasized that Ukraine's victory over Russia is "the only way to ultimately remove it from power.

The war in Ukraine is also costing Putin dearly. It costs him money, it costs him political capital, it costs him the support of Russian citizens. We cannot determine his future by ourselves, but collectively, together with NATO, with the support of our allies, continuing to support Ukraine and ultimately seeing it win is the only way that we will ultimately remove him from power - said Laura Farris.

However, the government backtracked on Farris's words - on Friday, February 23, spokesman Rishi Sunaka refused to say whether the prime minister agreed with Farris's comments.

Vladimir Putin's future is a matter for the Russian people - said the official deputy prime minister.

We have already talked about Putin and his illegal war. The future of Russia must be decided by the Russian people - He added.

Recall

