In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

British minister calls for Putin's ouster, but UK government says it's "a matter for the Russian people"

Kyiv • UNN

 28366 views

The British minister believes that the United Kingdom should work with NATO and its allies to win in Ukraine and "eventually" oust the Russian leader from the Kremlin. However, judging by the response of the Prime Minister's spokesperson Rishi Sunak, the official went a little further than the official UK policy.

British minister calls for Putin's ouster, but UK government says it's "a matter for the Russian people"

On the BBC's Question Time program, Laura Farris, the Minister for Victims and Protection, emphasized the importance of a united front with NATO, support for Ukraine, and a military victory that would "ultimately" remove Russian President Putin from power. Following this statement, Prime Minister's spokesman Rishi Sunaka did not confirm his agreement with Farris' comments, noting that Putin's future is "a matter for the Russian people.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

Answering a question about the effectiveness of sanctions against Russia from Fiona Bruce, host of the BBC's Question Time program, Laura Farris, the UK's Minister for Victims and Protection, emphasized that Ukraine's victory over Russia is "the only way to ultimately remove it from power.

The war in Ukraine is also costing Putin dearly. It costs him money, it costs him political capital, it costs him the support of Russian citizens. We cannot determine his future by ourselves, but collectively, together with NATO, with the support of our allies, continuing to support Ukraine and ultimately seeing it win is the only way that we will ultimately remove him from power

- said Laura Farris.

However, the government backtracked on Farris's words - on Friday, February 23, spokesman Rishi Sunaka refused to say whether the prime minister agreed with Farris's comments.

Vladimir Putin's future is a matter for the Russian people

- said the official deputy prime minister.

We have already talked about Putin and his illegal war. The future of Russia must be decided by the Russian people

- He added.

Recall

The UK has introduced more than 50 new sanctions against Russian individuals and companies that support Russian aggression, targeting key sectors such as arms, energy and diamond mining.

In Russian schools, critical thinking will be taught using the example of Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson.

Ukraine is close to receiving $900 million from the IMF as the next loan tranche to help finance its defense against Russia and meet debt obligations.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Tucker Carlson
Rishi Sunak
United Kingdom
Ukraine
