Tucker Carlson repeated the refuted fake about the sale of Ukrainian weapons to Mexican cartels. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, despite the absence of any confirmation, American journalist Tucker Carlson again voiced the narrative previously used by Russian propaganda.

Back in 2022, analysts at the Center for Countering Disinformation exposed a manipulation promoted by Russian media. At that time, Telegram channels and Russian resources disseminated a video by the Mexican TV channel Milenio Televisión, which allegedly described the sale of weapons to the Golfo cartel. The material showed American M136 grenade launchers, AK-47 assault rifles, and Javelin ATGMs. However, the host mistakenly referred to the M136 grenade launcher as a Javelin, which led to disinformation.

In fact, AT4 (M136) grenade launchers have been produced since the 1980s, with more than 600,000 units produced, and are widely available. In addition, the copy in the story was purchased on the black market in North America, not imported from Ukraine. However, Russian propagandists distorted the story and disseminated it in different languages to discredit Ukrainian military assistance.

Now this outdated fake has been repeated by Tucker Carlson. His words are contrary to the facts, as Western partners closely monitor the supply and use of weapons transferred to Ukraine. It seems absurd to imagine that HIMARS or Javelin will end up in the hands of Mexican cartels. However, this does not stop those who seek to promote propaganda narratives

