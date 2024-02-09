European Commission's reaction to putin's interview with Tucker Krlson: He just repeated his lies and manipulations

In an interview recorded with putin by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, he repeated lies and manipulations and said nothing new. This was stated by the spokesperson for the European Commission Nabila Massrali in a commentary to the media, UNN reports.

We did not see anything new in putin's interview - he repeated old lies, distortions and manipulations and demonstrated greater hostility towards the West, which is also not new. We regret that putin has, in fact, been given a platform to manipulate and spread propaganda - said Nabila Massrali, representative of the EU External Action Service.

She emphasized that putin repeated well-known lies about Ukraine, which he uses to so-called justify russia's illegal and unprovoked aggressive war against Ukraine.

This lie has already become a direct cause of enormous suffering, war crimes and atrocities committed against the Ukrainian people by russia - Massrali added.

She also said that putin has also demonstrated once again that he is not interested in genuine and meaningful steps toward peace.

putin has once again demonstrated that he is not interested in genuine and meaningful steps toward peace, instead stating that russia will fight "for its interests" to the end. If putin truly wants to fight for the interests of the russian people and his country, he must immediately and unconditionally withdraw his forces and military equipment from all of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and address the enormous challenges that russian society faces every day - Massrali said.

According to her, a detailed analysis of the lies spread by putin will soon be posted on the European resource EU&Disinfo, which already contains a description of more than 60 thousand cases of kremlin disinformation. This data can be a useful source of reliable data when it comes to another attempt at large-scale disinformation, such as putin's interview.

Recall

Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson met with putin in moscow. He became the first Western journalist to speak with putin after russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

putin was sued for "rehabilitating Nazism" after an interview with Tucker Carlson in which he tried to exonerate Hitler