European Commission's reaction to putin's interview with Tucker Krlson: He just repeated his lies and manipulations

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 52396 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114633 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120370 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162595 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164172 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265560 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176472 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166764 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148567 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236104 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 76111 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 53658 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 89285 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 49625 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 29563 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265550 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236099 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221604 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247073 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233377 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114623 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 96811 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100029 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116609 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117301 views
European Commission's reaction to putin's interview with Tucker Krlson: He just repeated his lies and manipulations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27575 views

The EU spokeswoman criticized putin's "Western" interview, saying that he repeated old lies and demonstrated even more hostility to the West without offering real steps toward peace in Ukraine.

In an interview recorded with putin by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, he repeated lies and manipulations and said nothing new. This was stated by the spokesperson for the European Commission Nabila Massrali in a commentary to the media, UNN reports.

We did not see anything new in putin's interview - he repeated old lies, distortions and manipulations and demonstrated greater hostility towards the West, which is also not new. We regret that putin has, in fact, been given a platform to manipulate and spread propaganda

- said Nabila Massrali, representative of the EU External Action Service.

She emphasized that putin repeated well-known lies about Ukraine, which he uses to so-called justify russia's illegal and unprovoked aggressive war against Ukraine.

This lie has already become a direct cause of enormous suffering, war crimes and atrocities committed against the Ukrainian people by russia

- Massrali added.

She also said that putin has also demonstrated once again that he is not interested in genuine and meaningful steps toward peace.

putin has once again demonstrated that he is not interested in genuine and meaningful steps toward peace, instead stating that russia will fight "for its interests" to the end. If putin truly wants to fight for the interests of the russian people and his country, he must immediately and unconditionally withdraw his forces and military equipment from all of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and address the enormous challenges that russian society faces every day

- Massrali said.

According to her, a detailed analysis of the lies spread by putin will soon be posted on the European resource EU&Disinfo, which already contains a description of more than 60 thousand cases of kremlin disinformation. This data can be a useful source of reliable data when it comes to another attempt at large-scale disinformation, such as putin's interview.

Recall

Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson met with putin in moscow. He became the first Western journalist to speak with putin after russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

putin was sued for "rehabilitating Nazism" after an interview with Tucker Carlson in which he tried to exonerate Hitler09.02.24, 17:34 • 24741 view

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
foks-niusFox News
european-commissionEuropean Commission
tucker-carlsonTucker Carlson
ukraineUkraine

