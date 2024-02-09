Danilov criticizes Putin's interview: "war criminal" should have been interviewed, not testified to

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov commented on Putin's interview with an American journalist that appeared in the information space today. He outlined his thoughts on the interview in a post on social network X, UNN reports.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, was surprised that such an interview took place at all, since Putin is a war criminal and is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Ukrainians.

The only thing that really provokes certain reactions is that Putin, a war criminal with an arrest warrant from the Hague Tribunal, is being interviewed, not testified to by an investigator. This is the only thing he has to do in the last days of his life, no matter how long he has left.... Did the journalist, sitting next to this scumbag, not realize who he was zealously playing along with, someone on whose hands is not abstract, but real blood - more than 500 Ukrainian children, tens of thousands of other innocent elderly people, women - Danilov wrote sharply.

Oleksiy Danilov noted that he did not listen to the entire interview, and the excerpts he read from the conversation once again repeated Russian narratives that do not correspond to reality.

I didn't listen to this interview because it makes no sense. And I was once again convinced of this after reading excerpts from it. All of Putin's talk about Ukraine is a copycat, with Russia's eternally offended and Putin's own delusions on one side, and the whole world on the other, dreaming of seizing the "riches" of Russia, whose soldiers steal toilets in Ukraine. - Danilov sneered.

He also emphasized that Putin is crazy and expressed hope that the interview would help Western politicians "sober up" and make a realistic assessment of the situation with the war in Ukraine.

"Putin is a sick man who exists in a fictional world that does not exist and will never exist. His knowledge of history in general and the history of Ukraine in particular is based on personal mental disorders with signs of mania. A more accurate diagnosis can be made by specialists. Is it possible to deal with a madman? Ukraine has drawn all the conclusions about how to talk to Putin. I hope that such interviews will help sober up Western politicians. - Danilov summarized.

GUR representative Andrei Yusov called Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson a Russian special operation to spread propaganda and false narratives among Western audiences.

The EU spokesperson also criticized Putin's "Western" interview, saying that he repeated old lies and demonstrated even more hostility to the West without offering real steps toward peace in Ukraine.