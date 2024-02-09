Danilov criticizes Putin's interview: "war criminal" should have been interviewed, not testified to

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 37495 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 111944 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118587 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160945 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163080 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 263383 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176191 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166706 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148542 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234309 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 83200 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 63962 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 40490 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 76533 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 33794 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 263391 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 234315 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219881 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 245388 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231727 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 111954 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 91347 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 95532 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115947 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116698 views
Danilov criticizes Putin's interview: "war criminal" should have been interviewed, not testified to

February 9, 2024

Danilov criticizes Putin's interview: "war criminal" should have been interviewed, not testified to

Kyiv  •  UNN

 32039 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov criticized Putin's interview with an American journalist, saying that the Russian president is a war criminal who should testify to the investigator, not give interviews.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov commented on Putin's interview  with an American journalist that appeared in the information space today. He outlined his thoughts on the interview in a post on social network X, UNN reports.

Details

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, was surprised that such an interview took place at all, since Putin is a war criminal and is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Ukrainians.

The only thing that really provokes certain reactions is that Putin, a war criminal with an arrest warrant from the Hague Tribunal, is being interviewed, not testified to by an investigator. This is the only thing he has to do in the last days of his life, no matter how long he has left.... Did the journalist, sitting next to this scumbag, not realize who he was zealously playing along with, someone on whose hands is not abstract, but real blood - more than 500 Ukrainian children, tens of thousands of other innocent elderly people, women

- Danilov wrote sharply.

Oleksiy Danilov noted that he did not listen to the entire interview, and the excerpts he read from the conversation once again repeated Russian narratives that do not correspond to reality.

 I didn't listen to this interview because it makes no sense. And I was once again convinced of this after reading excerpts from it. All of Putin's talk about Ukraine is a copycat, with Russia's eternally offended and Putin's own delusions on one side, and the whole world on the other, dreaming of seizing the "riches" of Russia, whose soldiers steal toilets in Ukraine.

- Danilov sneered.

He also emphasized that Putin is crazy and expressed hope that the interview would help Western politicians "sober up" and make a realistic assessment of the situation with the war in Ukraine.

"Putin is a sick man who exists in a fictional world that does not exist and will never exist. His knowledge of history in general and the history of Ukraine in particular is based on personal mental disorders with signs of mania. A more accurate diagnosis can be made by specialists. Is it possible to deal with a madman? Ukraine has drawn all the conclusions about how to talk to Putin. I hope that such interviews will help sober up Western politicians. 

- Danilov summarized.

putin was sued for "rehabilitating Nazism" after an interview with Tucker Carlson in which he tried to exonerate Hitler09.02.24, 17:34 • 24741 view

GUR representative Andrei Yusov called Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson a Russian special operation to spread propaganda and false narratives among Western audiences.

The EU spokesperson also criticized Putin's "Western" interview, saying that he repeated old lies and demonstrated even more hostility to the West without offering real steps toward peace in Ukraine.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
oleksii-danylovAlexey Danilov
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
tucker-carlsonTucker Carlson
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising