Orban reiterates that Ukraine could become the “Afghanistan” for EU

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Orban reiterates that Ukraine could become the “Afghanistan” for EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46043 views

The Hungarian prime minister said that the war in Ukraine could become an “Afghanistan” for the EU. According to him, the difficulty is how to convince Russia to end the war.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has once again said that the war in Ukraine could turn into an "Afghanistan" for the European Union. He also said that the difficulty is how to convince Russia to end the war. This was reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

Speaking with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson at a press conference in Dubai, Orban noted that the EU has allocated hundreds of billions of euros to help Ukraine to counter the full-scale Russian invasion that Moscow launched three years ago this month.

"If President (Donald - ed.) Trump fails to find a solution, this war could easily turn into an Afghanistan for the European Union," Orban said, referring to the 20-year war in the Central Asian country by the United States.

According to Politico, the analogy is not new, but commentators have long referred to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine as Vladimir Putin's Afghanistan, given some of the parallels between the two wars.

The war in Afghanistan, which began in 2001 immediately after the September 11 attacks and ended in 2021 with the sudden withdrawal of US troops, remains the longest American war in history.

"Endless war, endless conflict, no way out of the conflict, consumes energy, human lives, money, everything. The destruction of the boundaries of normal life for the European Union... We are in grave danger," Orban said.

Orban, who is one of the few European leaders who remain friendly with Putin, repeated the Kremlin's thesis that Russia invaded Ukraine in an attempt to prevent it from joining NATO.

On Friday, he defended himself against accusations of alliance with Putin and said: "I am not a pro-Putin person, I am a pro-Hungarian person.

"The difficulty is how to convince the Russians to end the war while the Russians are basically winning. This is a big question," Orban added.

Orban claims that Western support for Kyiv will not last forever.

"My heart is with the Ukrainians, but they are in great, great, great trouble," Orban said.

Addendum

In February, Orban already stated that Ukraine would become the Afghanistan of the European Union if there are no negotiations.

Anna Murashko

War Politics News of the World
foks-niusFox News
natoNATO
tucker-carlsonTucker Carlson
dubaiDubai
afghanistanAfghanistan
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

