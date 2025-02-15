Orban reiterates that Ukraine could become the “Afghanistan” for EU

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has once again said that the war in Ukraine could turn into an "Afghanistan" for the European Union. He also said that the difficulty is how to convince Russia to end the war. This was reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Speaking with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson at a press conference in Dubai, Orban noted that the EU has allocated hundreds of billions of euros to help Ukraine to counter the full-scale Russian invasion that Moscow launched three years ago this month.

"If President (Donald - ed.) Trump fails to find a solution, this war could easily turn into an Afghanistan for the European Union," Orban said, referring to the 20-year war in the Central Asian country by the United States.

According to Politico, the analogy is not new, but commentators have long referred to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine as Vladimir Putin's Afghanistan, given some of the parallels between the two wars.

The war in Afghanistan, which began in 2001 immediately after the September 11 attacks and ended in 2021 with the sudden withdrawal of US troops, remains the longest American war in history.

"Endless war, endless conflict, no way out of the conflict, consumes energy, human lives, money, everything. The destruction of the boundaries of normal life for the European Union... We are in grave danger," Orban said.

Orban, who is one of the few European leaders who remain friendly with Putin, repeated the Kremlin's thesis that Russia invaded Ukraine in an attempt to prevent it from joining NATO.

On Friday, he defended himself against accusations of alliance with Putin and said: "I am not a pro-Putin person, I am a pro-Hungarian person.

"The difficulty is how to convince the Russians to end the war while the Russians are basically winning. This is a big question," Orban added.

Orban claims that Western support for Kyiv will not last forever.

"My heart is with the Ukrainians, but they are in great, great, great trouble," Orban said.

In February, Orban already stated that Ukraine would become the Afghanistan of the European Union if there are no negotiations.

