The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, called the statement of American journalist Tucker Carlson about the alleged sale of Ukrainian weapons to Mexican drug cartels a lie. Tykhyi wrote about this in X, UNN reports.

This is a lie. In fact, every piece of military equipment delivered to Ukraine is tracked. All delivered weapons are controlled by independent mechanisms. And none of the numerous U.S. inspections have ever found any abuse - he said.

Previously

Carlson repeated the previously refuted false information about Ukraine's alleged sale of Western weapons to Mexican drug cartels.

"The Ukrainian army is selling American weapons systems on the black market, including to drug cartels. This war is killing the United States," Carlson wrote.

This is not the first time Carlson has spread disinformation about Ukraine. Previously, he has repeatedly broadcast Russian narratives.