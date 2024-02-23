Russian schools have received a manual for teaching children based on Vladimir Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson. According to the authors of the manual, the interview will help students better develop critical thinking. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

This practice has been introduced by the Russian leadership, and in particular, Russian schools have been provided with a methodology for teaching children based on the materials of Putin's interview with an American journalist - the statement said.

Details

At the same time, the document, published on the "Single Lesson of the Russian Federation" portal, recommends that teachers study the interview with children, hold classroom debates on the topics of Putin and Carlson's conversation, engage children in "research projects" based on the interview, and analyze it as a media text.

It is noted that, according to the authors of the methodology, the interview will help students "better understand Russia's position on the world stage" and develop critical thinking.

Recall

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Putin justified Hitler's invasion of Poland, which gave the opposition a reason to try to get a criminal case against Putin for rehabilitating Nazism.