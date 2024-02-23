$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40664 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 158301 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 94289 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 331843 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 272436 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203646 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238695 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253327 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159438 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372531 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 134862 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 103625 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 96944 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 39561 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 84881 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 84977 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 158417 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 331998 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 231807 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 272531 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27817 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 39617 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34656 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 96995 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 103676 views
Russian schoolchildren will be taught "critical thinking" on the example of Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23998 views

Russian schools will teach critical thinking on the example of Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson.

Russian schoolchildren will be taught "critical thinking" on the example of Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson

Russian schools have received a manual for teaching children based on Vladimir Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson. According to the authors of the manual, the interview will help students better develop critical thinking. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

This practice has been introduced by the Russian leadership, and in particular, Russian schools have been provided with a methodology for teaching children based on the materials of Putin's interview with an American journalist

- the statement said.

Details

At the same time, the document, published on the "Single Lesson of the Russian Federation" portal, recommends that teachers study the interview with children, hold classroom debates on the topics of Putin and Carlson's conversation, engage children in "research projects" based on the interview, and analyze it as a media text. 

It is noted that, according to the authors of the methodology, the interview will help students "better understand Russia's position on the world stage" and develop critical thinking.

Recall

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Putin justified Hitler's invasion of Poland, which gave the opposition a reason to try to get a criminal case against Putin for rehabilitating Nazism.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Tucker Carlson
Poland
