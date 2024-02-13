russian media spread fakes about "partial deportation of Ukrainians from the EU"

On Monday, russian media spread a fake about "partial deportation of Ukrainians from EU countries". This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security , UNN reported.

Details

The Center for Strategic Communications has recorded a new attempt to spread disinformation about Ukraine by the Kremlin occupiers.

On Monday, it was reported that the European Union is to begin partial deportations of Ukrainians on special lists on February 15.

However, no "deportation lists" exist.

Experts have found that this "news" is part of a fraudulent scheme aimed at increasing the number of Telegram subscribers.

