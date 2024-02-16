"Useful idiot": Tucker Carlson criticized in the US for video in Russian grocery store

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, a representative of the Republican Party, has condemned Tucker Carlson's video reports from Russian Federation, particularly about the American media man bragging about shopping in a Moscow grocery shop. Tillis noted that the Soviet Union had a term for people like Tucker: "useful idiots".

This was reported by UNN with a link to Tillis' page on the X network.

Context

During his controversial trip to Moscow to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, Carlson shot a short video in a Russian grocery store praising the prices and quality of the products. After walking through the store and highlighting the products, Carlson discovered that a weekly store with similar products in the United States would cost about $300 more.

Then you start to realize that ideology may not matter as much as you thought

Senator Tom Tillis (R-NC) criticized Carlson's video on social media, accusing the former Fox News host of being a "useful idiot.

Ah, yes, Russia is so much better than the United States with all those cheap foods and luxurious subway stations!" he wrote. "The Soviets had a term for people like Tucker: useful idiots