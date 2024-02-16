"Useful idiot": Tucker Carlson criticized in the US for video in Russian grocery store
Senator Tom Tillis criticized Tucker Carlson for praising low food prices in Russia in a video, saying Carlson was a "useful idiot" for spreading Kremlin propaganda.
U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, a representative of the Republican Party, has condemned Tucker Carlson's video reports from Russian Federation, particularly about the American media man bragging about shopping in a Moscow grocery shop. Tillis noted that the Soviet Union had a term for people like Tucker: "useful idiots".
This was reported by UNN with a link to Tillis' page on the X network.
During his controversial trip to Moscow to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, Carlson shot a short video in a Russian grocery store praising the prices and quality of the products. After walking through the store and highlighting the products, Carlson discovered that a weekly store with similar products in the United States would cost about $300 more.
Then you start to realize that ideology may not matter as much as you thought
Senator Tom Tillis (R-NC) criticized Carlson's video on social media, accusing the former Fox News host of being a "useful idiot.
Ah, yes, Russia is so much better than the United States with all those cheap foods and luxurious subway stations!" he wrote. "The Soviets had a term for people like Tucker: useful idiots
Russian President Putin's interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson was published on February 9.
American journalist Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was criticized by the Ukrainian Center for spreading propaganda and disinformation instead of objective journalism.
