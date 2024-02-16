Russia announces Navalny's death

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in a penal colony in Russia. The cause of death is under investigation. His death was reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, UNN reports .

Details

"On February 16, 2024, in penal colony No. 3, convicted prisoner Navalny A.A. felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately fainting," the department's representatives say.

As noted, an ambulance was called. Resuscitation did not help.

"Paramedics pronounced the convict dead. The cause of death is being established," the statement reads.

Recall

Alexei Navalny was arrested in January 2021 after a hospital stay in Germany, where he was treated for Novichok poisoning. He was sentenced to nine years in prison in cases of fraud and insulting a judge.

In August 2023, a court in Moscow sentenced Alexei Navalny to 19 years in a special regime colony, in part because of his extremist activities.