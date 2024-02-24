$41.340.03
russian schools to use putin and Carlson's interview as basis for new curriculum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34995 views

Now, russian students will study learning materials based on the interview between putin and Tucker Carlson, engaging in contextual learning and debate around the topics discussed.

russian schools to use putin and Carlson's interview as basis for new curriculum

In russia, schoolchildren will be taught using a methodology based on interviews with putin and Carlson. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

russian students will now study materials from an educational program based on an interview between putin and American journalist Tucker Carlson.

According to a new methodology developed by the russian government and published on the Single Lesson portal, teachers are encouraged to actively engage children in contextual learning.

One of the key initiatives is to study the interview materials together in class, organize debates on topics discussed in the conversation, and engage students in "research projects" based on the views expressed.

Add

It is noted that this approach will promote the development of critical thinking of students and allow them to "better understand the position of russia on the world stage.

In russia, the number of people convicted of "extremism" exceeds the level of repression during the Soviet era24.02.24, 04:52 • 30171 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

