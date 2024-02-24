In russia, schoolchildren will be taught using a methodology based on interviews with putin and Carlson. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

russian students will now study materials from an educational program based on an interview between putin and American journalist Tucker Carlson.

According to a new methodology developed by the russian government and published on the Single Lesson portal, teachers are encouraged to actively engage children in contextual learning.

One of the key initiatives is to study the interview materials together in class, organize debates on topics discussed in the conversation, and engage students in "research projects" based on the views expressed.

It is noted that this approach will promote the development of critical thinking of students and allow them to "better understand the position of russia on the world stage.

