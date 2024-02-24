$41.340.03
In russia, the number of people convicted of "extremism" exceeds the level of repression during the Soviet era

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30171 views

According to a study by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, the number of people convicted of "extremism" in russia over the past five years has exceeded the level of repression during the Soviet Union.

In russia, the number of people convicted of "extremism" exceeds the level of repression during the Soviet era

In recent years, the number of people convicted of "extremism" in russia has exceeded the level of repression during the Soviet era. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, according to UNN.

Details

According to a study by the Proekt publication, over the past five years, more people have been convicted of "extremism" in russia than ever before for "anti-Sovietness" in the Soviet era.

Therefore, an analysis of cases filed with russian courts in the period from 2018 to 2023 showed that this period was marked by a significant deterioration in the situation with freedom of speech in russia.

In total, the courts of the russian federation received 5829 cases related to crimes against the state and articles related to refusal to participate in the war in Ukraine. In particular, many more people were convicted of disclosing state secrets and espionage than during the Cold War.

Add

The Project's experts emphasized that the scale of repression in russia in recent years is almost equal to the level during stalin's 29-year reign.

Repression against those who criticize the kremlin: British intelligence explains what the gorkin verdict means in russia26.01.24, 12:39 • 34820 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

