The sentence for russian terrorist Igor Gorkin is part of the kremlin's repression of those who criticize Moscow's policies. This is stated in a British intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

Analysts noted that Girkin was arrested in Russia in July 2013, after the mutiny of the Wagner group leader Yevgeny Pryzhozhin.

British intelligence officers emphasized that Girkin criticized the russian leadership and the course of the aggressive war against Ukraine.

Girkin's sentence is part of a broader crackdown on those who criticize the kremlin and the war in Ukraine, reflecting the increasingly authoritarian nature of life in putin's russia - the report says.

Addendum

Analysts add that after the Pryzhozhin rebellion, the Kremlin has become more sensitive to criticism of its war against Russia by hardline nationalists, "as they are one of the few possible alternatives to Putin's leadership.

Recall

Igor "Strelkov" Gorkin, a former leader of the terrorists of the Donetsk People's Republic, was sentenced by a Moscow City Court to 4 years in prison for calling for extremist activities on the Internet.

The court also banned Girkin from administering websites for three years.

Psychological torture: gorkin complains that he is forced to listen to solovyov's programs