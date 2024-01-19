Former FSB officer and ex-minister of the "DPR" Igor "Strelkov" Gorkin complains that he is forced to listen to the programs of russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

"Strelkov said that he is being abused in the detention center - he says he is being psychologically tortured by being forced to listen to Vladimir Solovyov's broadcasts. The former FSB officer also complains that he is not allowed to switch the program, turn it off, or even change the volume.

The Russian media add that Solovyov delivers content regularly - he has radio broadcasts in the morning and TV programs in the afternoon and evening.

Recall

In the Russian Federation, the prosecution has demanded that former FSB officer and former minister of the "DPR" Igor "Strelkov" Girkin be sentenced to almost 5 years in prison on charges of "public calls for extremist activities".