The United States has decided to ban automatic calls with a voice generated by artificial intelligence

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

The United States has decided to ban automatic calls with a voice generated by artificial intelligence

The United States has decided to ban automatic calls with a voice generated by artificial intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

The FCC has banned automated calls containing artificially generated voices to combat fraudulent calls using advanced artificial intelligence technologies.

The US telecommunications regulator (FCC) has decided to ban automated calls made by voices generated by an artificial intelligence (AI) program in order to combat the increasingly sophisticated frauds made possible by this technology.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Associated Press.

Details

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has banned automated calls containing artificially intelligent (AI) voices. As noted, the decision sends a clear signal that the use of technology to fraud and mislead voters will not be tolerated.

It is also pointed out that sophisticated generative AI tools - from voice cloning programs to image generators - are already being used in elections in the United States and around the world.

For example, AI-generated audio or images were used in several advertising campaigns, and some candidates experimented with using chatbots to communicate with voters.

According to Yvette Clarke, a member of the New York State House of Representatives who introduced a bill to regulate AI in politics: "Democrats and Republicans can agree that content created by artificial intelligence that is used to deceive people is bad.

We need to work together to help people have the tools they need to discern what is real and what is not

- She added.

AddendumAddendum

Recently, fake calls to usurp President Joe Biden's vote, designed to urge New Hampshire residents not to vote in the Democratic primary, caused a stir. An investigation into the potential "unlawful attempt to disrupt" the vote is underway.

I was wondering when I would be able to say it

- Joe Biden mentioned the use of AI to deceive people impersonating their family members.

State attorneys general can now use AI to defraud people

 ," he added.

Recall

Facebook and Instagram will label images generated by artificial intelligenceand other companies.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

