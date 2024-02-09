The United States has decided to ban automatic calls with a voice generated by artificial intelligence

The US telecommunications regulator (FCC) has decided to ban automated calls made by voices generated by an artificial intelligence (AI) program in order to combat the increasingly sophisticated frauds made possible by this technology.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Associated Press.

Details

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has banned automated calls containing artificially intelligent (AI) voices. As noted, the decision sends a clear signal that the use of technology to fraud and mislead voters will not be tolerated.

It is also pointed out that sophisticated generative AI tools - from voice cloning programs to image generators - are already being used in elections in the United States and around the world.

For example, AI-generated audio or images were used in several advertising campaigns, and some candidates experimented with using chatbots to communicate with voters.

According to Yvette Clarke, a member of the New York State House of Representatives who introduced a bill to regulate AI in politics: "Democrats and Republicans can agree that content created by artificial intelligence that is used to deceive people is bad.

We need to work together to help people have the tools they need to discern what is real and what is not - She added.

AddendumAddendum

Recently, fake calls to usurp President Joe Biden's vote, designed to urge New Hampshire residents not to vote in the Democratic primary, caused a stir. An investigation into the potential "unlawful attempt to disrupt" the vote is underway.

I was wondering when I would be able to say it - Joe Biden mentioned the use of AI to deceive people impersonating their family members.

State attorneys general can now use AI to defraud people ," he added.

Recall

Facebook and Instagram will label images generated by artificial intelligenceand other companies.

putin was sued for "rehabilitating Nazism" after an interview with Tucker Carlson in which he tried to exonerate Hitler