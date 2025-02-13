ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

European Parliament adopts resolution on Georgia and recognizes Zurabishvili as legitimate

European Parliament adopts resolution on Georgia and recognizes Zurabishvili as legitimate

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55687 views

The European Parliament adopts a resolution on Georgia, recognizing Salome Zurabishvili as the legitimate president. MEPs call for sanctions against the ruling party and new parliamentary elections.

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution on Georgia, which recognizes President Salome Zurabishvili as legitimate and asks for sanctions against members of the ruling Georgian Dream party. This was reported by the press service of the European Parliament, UNN writes. 

Details 

In total, 400 MEPs reportedly voted in favor of the resolution, 63 voted against it, and 81 abstained from voting.

"Members of the European Parliament call on the international community to join the boycott of the self-proclaimed Georgian authorities, which they accuse of undermining democracy in the country and suppressing dissent," the statement reads.

The resolution states that the European Parliament refuses to recognize the self-proclaimed government of the ruling Georgian Dream party after the allegedly fraudulent parliamentary elections that took place on October 26, 2024, including the newly appointed President Mikheil Kavelashvili.

In addition, members of the European Parliament continue to recognize Salome Zurabishvili as the legitimate president of Georgia.

“Our values coincide": Georgian President continues to hope for Donald Trump04.02.25, 20:25 • 26486 views

"Members of the European Parliament continue to recognize Salome Zurabishvili as the legitimate president of Georgia and call on the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, to invite her to represent the country at future meetings of the European Council and the European Political Community," the document says.

It is also noted that MEPs want the Council and EU member states to impose personal sanctions on officials and political leaders in Georgia responsible for the withdrawal from democracy, election fraud, human rights violations and persecution of political opponents and activists. 

In particular, it concerns oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, as well as judges who pass politically motivated sentences and media representatives who spread disinformation.

Protest in Tbilisi: police detain demonstrators near parliament11.02.25, 00:00 • 25244 views

The resolution also reaffirms that the only solution to the current crisis in Georgia is to hold new parliamentary elections, which, in the opinion of MEPs, should take place within the next few months.

"Expressing deep regret over the abandonment of the ruling Georgian Dream party on its path to European integration and NATO membership, the parliament reiterates its unwavering support for the legitimate European aspirations of the Georgian people," the statement reads.

Recall 

On October 26, Georgia held parliamentary elections, with 18 parties running.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

