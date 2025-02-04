“Our values coincide": Georgian President continues to hope for Donald Trump

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 36435 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 72484 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103629 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106912 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125221 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102650 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130786 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103609 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113342 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 97838 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 25757 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113694 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 31637 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108146 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 36435 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125221 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130786 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163463 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153483 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 5356 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11833 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108146 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113694 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138875 views
Actual
“Our values coincide": Georgian President continues to hope for Donald Trump

“Our values coincide": Georgian President continues to hope for Donald Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26487 views

Mikheil Kavelashvili announced a possible reset of relations with the United States after Trump's victory. Earlier, the United States suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia and imposed sanctions against the Georgian Dream.

"The Georgian Dream continues to talk about the upcoming reset of relations with the United States under Donald Trump. Mikheil Kavelashvili, who was approved by the ruling party as the sixth president of Georgia, said that after Donald Trump's victory, "the world has begun to change the pseudo-liberal order," UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

"The convergence of values and worldviews gives me reason to deeply believe that under the new administration we will be able to reset and normalize relations with the United States," Kavelashvili said.

Neither Donald Trump nor his administration has made any comment on Georgia to date.

“We prevented a war” - Georgian President explains the decision to freeze talks with the EU31.01.25, 15:27 • 30987 views

Add

The publication notes that the Biden administration has taken a tough stance on recent events in Georgia, accusing the authorities of rolling back democracy. At the end of May last year, the United States announced the start of a review of relations with Georgia. About a month later, it became known that the Georgian-American military exercise "Worthy Partner" had been canceled, and a month later, the allocation of more than $95 million in direct aid to the Georgian government was suspended.

In November last year, the United States announced the termination of the Strategic Partnership Agreement with Georgia, and in late December, it imposed sanctions on the founder and honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream, Bidzina Ivanishvili. Ivanishvili's assets in the United States were frozen, and American citizens and companies were banned from doing business with him. Washington accused Ivanishvili of undermining Georgia's democratic and Euro-Atlantic future in favor of Russia.

The United States also imposed various restrictions on security officials, leaders of the Georgian Dream, ministers and their families.

Former footballer Kavelashvili elected new president of Georgia by Georgian parliament14.12.24, 12:51 • 22721 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
bidzina-ivanishviliBidzina Ivanishvili
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising