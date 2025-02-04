“Our values coincide": Georgian President continues to hope for Donald Trump

"The Georgian Dream continues to talk about the upcoming reset of relations with the United States under Donald Trump. Mikheil Kavelashvili, who was approved by the ruling party as the sixth president of Georgia, said that after Donald Trump's victory, "the world has begun to change the pseudo-liberal order," UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

"The convergence of values and worldviews gives me reason to deeply believe that under the new administration we will be able to reset and normalize relations with the United States," Kavelashvili said.

Neither Donald Trump nor his administration has made any comment on Georgia to date.

“We prevented a war” - Georgian President explains the decision to freeze talks with the EU

Add

The publication notes that the Biden administration has taken a tough stance on recent events in Georgia, accusing the authorities of rolling back democracy. At the end of May last year, the United States announced the start of a review of relations with Georgia. About a month later, it became known that the Georgian-American military exercise "Worthy Partner" had been canceled, and a month later, the allocation of more than $95 million in direct aid to the Georgian government was suspended.

In November last year, the United States announced the termination of the Strategic Partnership Agreement with Georgia, and in late December, it imposed sanctions on the founder and honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream, Bidzina Ivanishvili. Ivanishvili's assets in the United States were frozen, and American citizens and companies were banned from doing business with him. Washington accused Ivanishvili of undermining Georgia's democratic and Euro-Atlantic future in favor of Russia.

The United States also imposed various restrictions on security officials, leaders of the Georgian Dream, ministers and their families.

Former footballer Kavelashvili elected new president of Georgia by Georgian parliament