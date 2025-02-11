Protest in Tbilisi: police detain demonstrators near parliament

In the center of Tbilisi, a protest took place near the parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue, accompanied by detentions. Police began arresting people, including a representative of the For Georgia party, Levan Gogichaishvili. This is reported by Echo of the Caucasus, UNN.

Details

The exact number of detainees has not yet been disclosed. Law enforcement officials argued that the protesters were violating public order by artificially blocking the road, despite calls to clear the way.

Witnesses to the events reported the use of force during the detention of some participants, including Levan Gogichaishvili. According to his fellow party members, the police actively obstructed the protesters' attempts to block traffic, while pushing people into the pedestrian zone.

Despite the resistance of security forces, the protesters eventually managed to block the road on Rustaveli Avenue. The demonstrations, which have been going on for more than two months, are related to demands for new elections and the release of previously detained activists. Citizens are also expressing dissatisfaction with the government party's decision to suspend negotiations on Georgia's accession to the European Union.

In recent weeks, cases of violent dispersal of protests, including violence against journalists, have been repeatedly reported. At the same time, no law enforcement officials have been brought to justice.

Since December 30, 2024, the country has increased the penalties for road blocking: participants face a fine of 5,000 GEL and organizers face a fine of 15,000 GEL.

