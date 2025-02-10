In Georgia, a court fined singer Nino Katamadze for participating in a protest: details

A court in Georgia has found nine people to be offenders and imposed a fine of 5,000 GEL each as an administrative penalty. Among them is the famous singer Nino Katamadze, UNN reports with reference to Interpressnews.

Details

According to media reports, fined: Gela Mtivlishvili - journalist, editor of the News of Georgia/News of the Mountains; Nino Katamadze - musician, founder of the Nino Katamadze Foundation; Vladimir Akhazava - teacher, first winner of the National Teacher's Award; Khvicha Vashakmadze - journalist; Ketevan Pilauri - psychologist; Maya Tsiramua - psychologist; Iryna Zarandia - civil activist; Givi Tsintsadze - member of the Lanchkhuti Sakrebulo; Eka Kukhalashvili - journalist of the Kutaisi Post.

At today's court hearing, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs requested that all nine individuals be recognized as offenders and fined. The individuals brought to administrative responsibility and their lawyers disagreed with this request. Their colleagues and family members gathered in court in solidarity.

Administrative proceedings against representatives of various spheres began on January 26 after a protest near the house of judge Malkhaz Okropirashvili in Kutaisi. The protesters were protesting against the conclusion of the sentence of the founder of Batumelebi and Netgazeta, Mzia Amaglobeli, and expressed their solidarity with her.

The case was conducted under the third part of Article 174 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

