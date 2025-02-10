In Georgia, a court fined singer Nino Katamadze for participating in a protest: details

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 31962 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 73492 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 97304 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112362 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 91239 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121934 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101967 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113175 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116810 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156609 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 101217 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101217 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 78166 views

February 28, 05:48 AM • 78166 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 49314 views

February 28, 07:13 AM • 49314 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 102335 views

09:03 AM • 102335 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 76573 views

09:59 AM • 76573 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112362 views

09:20 AM • 112362 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121934 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156609 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 147025 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147025 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179235 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 76573 views

09:59 AM • 76573 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 102335 views

09:03 AM • 102335 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135442 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 137317 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137317 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 165414 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165414 views
In Georgia, a court fined singer Nino Katamadze for participating in a protest: details

In Georgia, a court fined singer Nino Katamadze for participating in a protest: details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23793 views

Nine Georgian public figures, including singer Nino Katamadze, have been fined 5000 GEL each. The fines were imposed for participating in a protest near a judge's house in Kutaisi.

A court in Georgia has found nine people to be offenders and imposed a fine of 5,000 GEL each as an administrative penalty. Among them is the famous singer Nino Katamadze, UNN reports with reference to Interpressnews.

Details

According to media reports, fined: Gela Mtivlishvili - journalist, editor of the News of Georgia/News of the Mountains; Nino Katamadze - musician, founder of the Nino Katamadze Foundation; Vladimir Akhazava - teacher, first winner of the National Teacher's Award; Khvicha Vashakmadze - journalist; Ketevan Pilauri - psychologist; Maya Tsiramua - psychologist; Iryna Zarandia - civil activist; Givi Tsintsadze - member of the Lanchkhuti Sakrebulo; Eka Kukhalashvili - journalist of the Kutaisi Post.

At today's court hearing, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs requested that all nine individuals be recognized as offenders and fined. The individuals brought to administrative responsibility and their lawyers disagreed with this request. Their colleagues and family members gathered in court in solidarity.

Georgian singer Nino Katamadze faces arrest for participating in protest10.02.25, 17:33 • 23885 views

Add

Administrative proceedings against representatives of various spheres began on January 26 after a protest near the house of judge Malkhaz Okropirashvili in Kutaisi. The protesters were protesting against the conclusion of the sentence of the founder of Batumelebi and Netgazeta, Mzia Amaglobeli, and expressed their solidarity with her.

The case was conducted under the third part of Article 174 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Up to 60 days for criticizing officials on social media: Georgia expects new repressions against protesters08.02.25, 17:55 • 30455 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

