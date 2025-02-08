Up to 60 days for criticizing officials on social media: Georgia expects new repressions against protesters

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 17881 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 63677 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102285 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105673 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123328 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102238 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129415 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103535 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113301 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116909 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Up to 60 days for criticizing officials on social media: Georgia expects new repressions against protesters

Up to 60 days for criticizing officials on social media: Georgia expects new repressions against protesters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30456 views

The Georgian parliament has passed tough restrictions on protests and criticism of the government. The new laws provide for imprisonment for posts on social media, insulting officials, and organizing rallies.

Transparency International Georgia (TI-Georgia) called the legislative changes aimed at restricting protests in Georgia a direct attack on the inalienable rights of citizens, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

The NGO explained why the initiative of the ruling Georgian Dream repeats "the strategies of autocratic and dictatorial regimes" and how the new provisions of the Administrative and Criminal Codes could be used against critics of the authorities.

Up to 60 days in jail for criticizing officials on social media

Social media will now be considered a public space. This does not exclude the possibility that publications that "violate public order" or "disturb citizens" will be recognized as hooliganism. The penalty is a fine of up to 3000 GEL or administrative arrest for up to 20 days, and in case of repeated violation - up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to 5000 GEL.

Under current law, hooliganism is punishable only in the case of disorderly conduct in a physical public place (e.g., on the street).

Up to 60 days in prison for insulting officials

Insulting civil servants in connection with their work will result in a fine of up to 6,000 GEL or arrest for up to 60 days. For foul language against the police, the penalty will be increased from 15 to 60 days, and the fine will be increased from 4,500 to 6,000 GEL.

Until now, the punishment was applied only for insulting a police officer on duty. Now any negative statement about law enforcement officers can be grounds for arrest.

Up to 3 years in prison for incitement to violence

Public calls for violence will be punishable by up to 3 years in prison, even if they do not lead to consequences. Previously, the punishment was limited to fines and community service.

TI points out that in authoritarian regimes, even calls for peaceful protest are often interpreted as incitement. They suggest that this provision will be widely used to prosecute activists and protest leaders.

Tough restrictions on protests

Protests in closed premises currently require the consent of the owner. It is forbidden to block entrances to buildings, bridges, roads, transportation hubs and railways.

The decision to disperse protests is now made by the Interior Ministry, not local authorities. Violation of the rules of demonstrations will be punishable by a fine of up to 2000 GEL and up to 60 days in jail.

TI believes that in this way the authorities not only limit freedom of assembly as much as possible, but also entrust control over the protests to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Police can conduct personal searches without witnesses

Now the Ministry of Internal Affairs decides whether witnesses are needed during a search. Previously, a citizen had the right to demand the presence of two witnesses.

According to NGOs, this will facilitate police abuse and make personal inspections of activists less transparent.

Ban on tents and stages at rallies

Tents and stages are now prohibited if the authorities decide that it is "dangerous" or interferes with the police or the work of institutions and businesses.

Any participant can be recognized as a protest organizer

Not only the initiator of the rally, but also anyone who helps to conduct it will be considered an organizer. Even spreading information about a protest can make a person an organizer.

This will give the authorities leverage over citizens who support the protests, TI says.

Spontaneous rallies are prohibited

Even sudden protests on important public occasions require notification of the municipality. Lawyers believe that this will make spontaneous protests virtually impossible.

Up to 6 years in prison for threatening officials

Any threat against officials and their families will result in up to 3 years in prison. In aggravated circumstances, up to 6 years.

Previously, criminal liability for threats only applied to threats to life and property. According to TI, this gives the authorities a tool to combat political criticism.

Women protesters in Tbilisi tell about harassment by police08.02.25, 16:26 • 31950 views

Amendments to the Law on Assemblies and Demonstrations, the Code of Administrative Offenses, and the Criminal Code were adopted by the parliament controlled by the Georgian Dream on the third month of protests caused by the government's rejection of European integration. The amendments were approved under an accelerated procedure - in two days. There were no consultations with expert groups. Immediately after the amendments were passed in the third reading on February 6, President Mikheil Kavelashvili signed them into law.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

