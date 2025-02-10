Georgian singer Nino Katamadze faces arrest for participating in protest

Georgian jazz star Nino Katamadze has been accused of violating the rules of demonstrations. She faces a fine or administrative arrest, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

Details

The Georgian police drew up reports on administrative offenses for nine participants of the protest action near the judge's house in Kutaisi.

The action near the house of the head of the investigative board of the Kutaisi Court of Appeal, Malkhaz Okropirashvili, was held on January 26 in response to the refusal to consider the appeal in the case of journalist Mzia Amaglobeli.

In addition to Katamadze, protocols were drawn up against Mtis Ambebi editor Gela Mtivlishvili, teacher Lado Akhazava, journalists Khvichi Vashakmadze and Eka Kukhalashvili, psychologists Ketevan Pilauri and Maya Tsiramua, civic activist Irina Zarandia, and an opposition MP. Lanchkhuti City Council Givi Tsintsadze.

All of them face a fine or administrative arrest.

The court hearing was scheduled for February 10 in the Kutaisi City Court.

When the defendants entered the courtroom, Nino Katamadze sang the Georgian anthem.