Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

EU approves suspension of visa-free travel for Georgian diplomatic passports - media

EU approves suspension of visa-free travel for Georgian diplomatic passports - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23438 views

EU foreign ministers decided to suspend the visa-free regime for holders of Georgian diplomatic passports. Slovakia and Hungary opposed the decision, but it was passed by a qualified majority.

EU foreign ministers have decided to suspend the visa-free regime for holders of Georgian diplomatic passports. The decision will come into force in the coming days. This was reported by Radio Liberty editor Rickard Jozwiak on the social network X, UNN reports.

Foreign ministers have approved the suspension of the visa regime for Georgian diplomatic passports. The decision will come into force in the coming days,

- the statement said.

Jozwiak also noted that Slovakia and Hungary opposed the decision, but this did not affect the outcome, as only a qualified majority was needed for the decision.

According to Radio Liberty, earlier Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, whose legitimacy is not recognized by the fifth president Salome Zurabishvili, the opposition and part of the public, said that the abolition of the visa regime for holders of diplomatic passports is a symbolic act that has no practical meaning. The point is that holders of diplomatic passports will be able to visit EU countries using regular passports.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
irakli-kobakhidzeIrakli Kobakhidze
european-unionEuropean Union
salome-zurabichviliSalome Zurabishvili
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising