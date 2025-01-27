Hungary did not prevent: EU sanctions against Russia extended for six months - media

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 60363 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 85483 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105646 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108738 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128173 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103181 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132940 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103692 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113388 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116961 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101387 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 41223 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116359 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 47315 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110882 views
02:39 PM • 60363 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128173 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132940 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165149 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155031 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 15490 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 20282 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110882 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116359 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139463 views
Hungary did not prevent: EU sanctions against Russia extended for six months - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24583 views

The EU has agreed to extend sanctions against Russia for 6 months after Hungary lifted the “reserve”. Budapest has received guarantees on energy security and negotiations with Ukraine on energy transit, the media reports.

The European Union has agreed to extend sanctions against Russia for six months after Hungary withdrew its 'reserve,' Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak told UNN on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"White smoke: sanctions against Russia extended for six months. Hungary has withdrawn its 'reserve'," Jozwiak wrote.

According to Radio Svoboda, on the morning of January 27, EU ambassadors agreed on positions with Hungary, which allowed them to unblock the extension of EU sanctions against Russia, which expire on January 31. In particular, the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU member states, i.e. ambassadors (COREPER), agreed on steps to support the energy security of Hungary and Slovakia, including negotiations with Ukraine on energy transit, an EU official familiar with the negotiations told Radio Liberty.

As stated, this refers to the European Commission's commitment to continue negotiations with Ukraine to restore and stabilize its energy infrastructure, as well as to ensure uninterrupted transit of energy through Ukrainian pipelines to the EU. Hungary and Slovakia should be involved in the negotiations.

Hungary, in particular, agreed to support the extension of sanctions on Monday if the European Commission provides appropriate guarantees for the energy security of EU member states, in particular in the event of a threat from external factors.

Previously

It was reported that the EU is set to agree on the extension of sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine on Monday, and Hungary is ready to end its resistance to this step

Budapest has been postponing the decision since December, when Prime Minister Viktor Orban told EU leaders that he wanted to wait until after Donald Trump's inauguration before deciding whether to agree to extend the restrictions. EU sanctions must be renewed every six months, and while this is usually a routine decision, it requires the support of all member states.

Trump made it clear that he could increase sanctions against Russia if Vladimir Putin does not come to the negotiating table to discuss how to end the war. However, the Hungarian prime minister later linked the sanctions discussion to his country's energy security and called on the EU to put pressure on Ukraine to resume the transit of Russian gas to Europe. The EU has approved 15 sanctions packages since February 2022.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

