Discovered during the construction of the Madrid-Levante high-speed railroad, the species belongs to the sauropod group; it was distributed on the territory of modern Spain 73 million years ago.

During work on a motorway in Spain in 2007, dinosaur fossils were found. Since then, painstaking research work has led to the identification of a new species - recently named Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra.

Scientists believe that these dinosaurs lived on the Iberian Peninsula 73 million years ago.

The new species, according to scientists, belongs to the group of sauropods, large herbivorous dinosaurs with a long neck and long tail. The cervical, dorsal, and tail vertebrae, part of the pelvic girdle, and parts of the limbs were discovered at the Lo Hueko site in Spain.

We are talking about a specimen that was probably about 15 meters long from head to tail, weighed about ten tons, and had a height of three meters to the shoulders - said the paleontologist.

According to paleontologist Pedro Mocho (Instituto Dom Luiz), this dinosaur lived in Cuenca and died in this area.

