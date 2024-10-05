Antarctica is getting greener: vegetation area has increased 10 times in 40 years

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 11756 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 88259 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158842 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133469 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140533 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137778 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178104 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111936 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169494 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138031 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137585 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 77052 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105865 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108054 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158842 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178104 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169494 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196970 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186044 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137585 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138031 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145115 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136613 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153622 views
Antarctica is getting greener: vegetation area has increased 10 times in 40 years

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109054 views

Satellite data show a sharp increase in vegetation cover on the Antarctic Peninsula. In 2021, the green area reached 12 km², compared to less than 1 km² in 1986.

Due to global warming, the Antarctic Peninsula, the northernmost part of Antarctica, is undergoing dramatic changes and is gradually turning into a green landscape. This was reported in a new scientific report in the journal Nature Geoscience, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that an analysis of satellite data of the landscape shows that over the past four decades, vegetation cover on the Antarctic Peninsula has increased tenfold. While in 1986, vegetation covered less than one square kilometer of the peninsula, in 2021, almost 12 square kilometers were already green.

This greening trend has accelerated by more than 30% in recent years (2016-2021) compared to the full study period (1986-2021) - expanding by more than 400,000 square meters per year in this period,

- the statement said.

According to scientists, so far it has been mostly mosses that can survive in the harshest conditions on Earth. But the rate of its spread in this region has accelerated dramatically in recent years.

Image

Scientists predict that the greening of Antarctica is likely to continue as the climate warms, and other plant species may soon take root here. Eventually, a layer of soil may form on the Antarctic Peninsula that will create the potential for invasive species to take hold.

Soil in Antarctica is mostly poor or non-existent, but this growth in plant life will add organic matter and facilitate soil formation, potentially paving the way for other plants to grow,

- explains Ollie Bartlett from the University of Hertfordshire, who participated in the study.

Ukrainian polar explorers show rare starry sky over Antarctica01.08.24, 04:43 • 26161 view

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldUNN Lite
antarcticaAntarctica

Contact us about advertising