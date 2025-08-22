6-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies under car wheels in Italy

$41.220.16
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviation
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylish
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
Already 21 injured from the Russian attack in Mukachevo, the fire has not yet been extinguished
Putin is biding his time and believes "in Ukraine's fall according to the Vietnamese scenario" - Center for Countering Disinformation
In Kherson region, Russian military burn equipment to avoid storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviation
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylish
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico
6-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies under car wheels in Italy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 980 views

A six-year-old Ukrainian refugee died in a Padua hospital after a road accident at a pedestrian crossing near Venice. The boy, who fled the war, had been in critical condition for two days.

6-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies under car wheels in Italy

Near Venice, Italy, a six-year-old Ukrainian refugee died as a result of a car accident at a pedestrian crossing. The child was in critical condition for two days after the accident and then passed away. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ansa.

A six-year-old Ukrainian refugee boy, who was hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon while crossing a pedestrian crossing in Santa Maria di Sala near Venice, died in Padua hospital

- medical sources reported on Friday.

According to the publication, the boy, like his mother, was a Ukrainian refugee who fled the war in his country and lived with other Ukrainian families in a former priest's house.

"The child, who was thrown several meters from the car, was in critical condition," the publication states.

Yesterday, Gazzettino reports, the boy was declared brain dead and he died that same evening.

