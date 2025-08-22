6-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies under car wheels in Italy

Near Venice, Italy, a six-year-old Ukrainian refugee died as a result of a car accident at a pedestrian crossing. The child was in critical condition for two days after the accident and then passed away. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ansa.

A six-year-old Ukrainian refugee boy, who was hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon while crossing a pedestrian crossing in Santa Maria di Sala near Venice, died in Padua hospital - medical sources reported on Friday.

According to the publication, the boy, like his mother, was a Ukrainian refugee who fled the war in his country and lived with other Ukrainian families in a former priest's house.

"The child, who was thrown several meters from the car, was in critical condition," the publication states.

Yesterday, Gazzettino reports, the boy was declared brain dead and he died that same evening.

Could have committed suicide: a 13-year-old teenager from Ukraine was found dead in Spain