Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know
Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

MHP became a partner of the Ukrainian pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

MHP became a partner of the Ukrainian pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale.

MHP became a partner of the Ukrainian pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale

In May, the Ukrainian pavilion was opened in Venice at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition — La Biennale di Venezia. This year, Ukraine presented the exhibition project DAKH (ROOF): Vernacular Hardcore, which explores traditional architecture and improvised construction methods that emerged during the full-scale war in Ukraine.

MHP became a partner of the Ukrainian pavilion, supporting the representation and presence of Ukraine at the world's main architectural event. Participation in the Biennale is not only a cultural, but also a strategic event that gives Ukraine a voice in the global professional discussion about the future of reconstruction.

MHP, as a company deeply rooted in the Ukrainian, has been developing villages and towns for 10 years so that people want to live in them. We understand very well how important it is to support not only infrastructure, but also people — to preserve our traditions, develop culture, and form identity. We are convinced that the restoration of Ukraine is primarily about preserving the content that fills our communities. Culture is not just about art, it's about people, their stories, traditions and future. That is why we support projects that preserve our heritage, develop contemporary art and help tell the world who we are

- explains Yuriy Melnyk, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Sustainable Development of MHP.

Supporting the Ukrainian pavilion in Venice is a continuation of MHP's strategy as a responsible business that invests in sustainable development, culture and human capital. The company has repeatedly supported initiatives that develop local communities, education and the cultural environment. The architectural biennale is another platform where MHP emphasizes the importance of cooperation between business and the creative sector in the processes of restoring our country.

The DAKH (ROOF): Vernacular Hardcore project very accurately conveys the reality in which Ukraine lives today. In conditions where millions of people have lost their homes and communities are adapting to new challenges every day, the question arises not only about housing, but also about human dignity, security, and new forms of mutual support.

The DAKH (ROOF): Vernacular Hardcore exhibition explores the symbolism of the roof as a basic architectural structure — and as the first element to be hit during the war. It combines traditional Ukrainian architecture with temporary solutions that arise in the process of self-organized reconstruction in the context of hostilities.

This year, the Ukrainian pavilion is accompanied by the public program Planetary Hardcore, which starts in Venice and will continue in Kyiv, Dnipro and other cities. You can find out more about the public program on website.

Understanding the importance of culture, MHP, together with its strategic partner, the "MHP-Hromadi" charitable foundation, has already invested more than UAH 80 million in support of initiatives, art projects and the preservation of historical heritage. Together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, specialized organizations and international partners, the company actively promotes Ukrainian culture in the world.

About MHP

MHP is an international company in the field of food and agricultural technologies. It has production facilities in Ukraine and Southeastern Europe. MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. It unites more than 36,000 employees in Ukraine and abroad and is among the top 20 best employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.

MHP exports products to more than 80 countries around the world. The land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is one of the largest taxpayers in the agricultural sector, and in 2024 MHP was recognized as one of the largest investors in the country according to Forbes and NV.

MHP is the leader in poultry production in Europe and is among the top 10 poultry producers in the world according to the WattPoultry ranking. The company develops more than 15 food brands and, together with partners, several networks, including "Meat Market" stores and Döner Market establishments.

Together with its strategic partner, the "MHP-Hromadi" charitable foundation, the company supports Ukrainians, develops communities and preserves Ukrainian culture. The "MHP Poruch" program is implemented for individual support and comprehensive support of military personnel, veterans and their families.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosiuk.

