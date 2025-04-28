Alexander Payne to Head Jury of 2025 Venice Film Festival: Details

Alexander Payne, director, screenwriter and producer, has been appointed Chairman of the Jury at the 2025 Venice Film Festival. This was reported by Deadline, UNN reports.

Details

The 82nd Film Festival will take place in Venice from August 27 to September 6. Alexander Payne noted that it is a great honor for him to be a member of the jury at this event.

It is a great honor and joy to be a member of the jury in Venice. I honor the almost 100-year history of the Venice Film Festival, which loudly celebrates cinema as an art form – the artist said.

Reference

Alexander Payne is a laureate of many international film awards, including "Oscar", "Golden Globe", "Independent Spirit", "Gotham".

Payne is the producer of such films as "Killing the President: The Attempt on Richard Nixon" (2004), "Gray's Troubles" (2006), "Savages" (2007), "Descendants" (2011), etc. He is also the director of such films as "Martin's Passion" (1991), "Sideways" (2009), etc., and also the screenwriter of the film "Jurassic Park 3" (2001).

