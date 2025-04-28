Alexander Payne to Head Jury of 2025 Venice Film Festival: Details

$41.750.06
Conclave to elect new Pope to begin May 7 - Reuters
10:56 AM • 1906 views

Conclave to elect new Pope to begin May 7 - Reuters

05:58 AM • 53713 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 53324 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

April 27, 04:20 PM • 56659 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

April 27, 05:03 AM • 84536 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 136322 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 109306 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 77169 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

April 26, 04:00 AM • 160282 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 69320 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM • 42422 views

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM • 37167 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

April 28, 03:17 AM • 43044 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

April 28, 04:19 AM • 41960 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 14060 views
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
05:58 AM • 53722 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
April 26, 04:00 AM • 160285 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 134719 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 162283 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 211687 views
Donald Trump

Ruslan Kravchenko

Pope Francis

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Gérald Darmanin

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

Iran

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 13438 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 14124 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 136318 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 51747 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 86604 views
Sukhoi Su-27

Brent Crude

Telegram

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Pantsir missile system

Alexander Payne to Head Jury of 2025 Venice Film Festival: Details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2276 views

Director Alexander Payne will head the jury of the 82nd Venice Film Festival, which will take place from August 27 to September 6. The artist called it a great honor and joy.

Alexander Payne to Head Jury of 2025 Venice Film Festival: Details

Alexander Payne, director, screenwriter and producer, has been appointed Chairman of the Jury at the 2025 Venice Film Festival. This was reported by Deadline, UNN reports.

Details

The 82nd Film Festival will take place in Venice from August 27 to September 6. Alexander Payne noted that it is a great honor for him to be a member of the jury at this event.

It is a great honor and joy to be a member of the jury in Venice. I honor the almost 100-year history of the Venice Film Festival, which loudly celebrates cinema as an art form

– the artist said.

Reference

Alexander Payne is a laureate of many international film awards, including "Oscar", "Golden Globe", "Independent Spirit", "Gotham".

Payne is the producer of such films as "Killing the President: The Attempt on Richard Nixon" (2004), "Gray's Troubles" (2006), "Savages" (2007), "Descendants" (2011), etc. He is also the director of such films as "Martin's Passion" (1991), "Sideways" (2009), etc., and also the screenwriter of the film "Jurassic Park 3" (2001).

"New Wave", "Eddington" and more. What films will be presented at the 78th Cannes Film Festival10.04.25, 16:10 • 61877 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

CultureNews of the World
Venice
