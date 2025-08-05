$41.790.03
Publications
Exclusives
"The Godfather" director Coppola hospitalized in Rome

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

Francis Ford Coppola was taken to the Tor Vergata polyclinic in Rome. The 86-year-old director was hospitalized after participating in the Magna Grecia Film Festival.

The 86-year-old director of "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now" Francis Ford Coppola was admitted to the Tor Vergata polyclinic in Rome. He arrived at the hospital in the morning after participating in the Magna Grecia film festival. This was reported by ANSA, according to UNN.

Francis Ford Coppola hospitalized at Tor Vergata polyclinic

- stated in the message.

According to ANSA, the director was admitted to the hospital this morning. Oscar winner Francis Ford Coppola attended the Magna Grecia film festival in Calabria in mid-July, where he presented his new film "Megalopolis". The 86-year-old director spent part of the summer in Italy, looking for locations for a new project, the filming of which is scheduled for autumn.

At the festival in Soverato, he was met by young people. "Young people tell me that the world is in chaos," he said, "but I tell them that there is no problem that humanity cannot solve. We must build a new wonderful future and do it together for our children. And tonight we are taking a leap into the future."

Addition

After worldwide recognition and an Oscar, Coppola embarked on a self-financed blockbuster film costing $120 million - "Megalopolis". Its premiere was scheduled for the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, and in 2025, a documentary about the filming process - "Megadoc" by director Mike Figgis, which will be shown in Venice, will also be released.

The director has close ties with Italy - his grandfather emigrated from Bernalda at the beginning of the 20th century. Coppola himself has repeatedly visited these places, rested on the beaches of Metaponto, and even became an honorary citizen of the city. Now he intends to revive the region and turn an old building in Bernalda into a hotel.

John Aprea, actor of The Godfather 2, dies at 83

Alona Utkina

CultureNews of the World
