Ukrainians triumph at the Polish Open 2025: junior national karate team debuts under the aegis of Vasyl Kostyuk

$41.760.01
48.530.29
ukenru
12:39 PM • 6922 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
09:20 AM • 16432 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
07:59 AM • 30489 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 48964 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 16970 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 36381 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 28750 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 24970 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 34749 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 54835 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.3m/s
54%
754mm
Popular news
Russian attack halted gas production facilities in Poltava region - DTEKOctober 16, 06:15 AM • 39207 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 42665 views
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - UkrenergoOctober 16, 07:17 AM • 26114 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 23115 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova as Ukraine's first military ombudsperson08:51 AM • 10625 views
Publications
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included12:39 PM • 6972 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 48992 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 23272 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 42831 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 62842 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Irakli Kobakhidze
Oleksandr Slobozhenko
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 30234 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 79179 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 57152 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 59399 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 64481 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times
Tu-95

Ukrainians triumph at the Polish Open 2025: junior national karate team debuts under the aegis of Vasyl Kostyuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

On October 11-12, the Polish Open International Karate Grand Prix Tournament took place in the southern city of Bielsko-Biala, with more than 2,700 karateka from 33 countries around the world.

Ukrainians triumph at the Polish Open 2025: junior national karate team debuts under the aegis of Vasyl Kostyuk

Ukraine’s karateka performed brilliantly, winning 167 medals, including 48 golds, 39 silvers and 80 bronzes, comfortably coming first in the overall rankings, leaving second place Poland (15/18/25) and third place Denmark (5/5/15) far behind.

A special event at this tournament was the debut of Ukraine’s junior national karate team, which competed for the first time at the international level as an official national team. This team was formed and was able to participate in the competition thanks to complete financing from the Children’s Sports Development Fund established by entrepreneur and philanthropist Vasyl Kostyuk.

"Calling Ukraine’s junior karate team the ‘reserve team’ has proved itself 200%," says Oleh Yastrebov, head coach of the junior karate team. "In a few years, these kids will be taking over the podium in adult competitions."

Indeed, the first official foray of the 22 young Ukrainian athletes was exceptionally successful: half the team mounted the podium, garnering 22 medals, including 4 golds.

"No other junior karate teams in Europe have shown such an approach to date," the coach notes. "We are the first to put together a system for growing future champions by motivating kids age 10-13."

The Ukrainian Karate Federation and Vasyl Kostyuk’s team are keen to keep developing their initiative to support sports for children. The next step for the junior karateka will be the WKF Karate 1—Youth League, which takes place December 4-7 in Venice. Ukraine’s team will get the chance then to affirm its status as leaders and gain new victories for their homeland.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Gold
charity
Venice
Denmark
Ukraine
Poland