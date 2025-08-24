Assistant director of "Emily in Paris" film suddenly died during filming

Diego Borella, 47, assistant director of the popular show "Emily in Paris", suddenly died in a hotel in Venice while preparing for the filming of the new season. The filming process has been temporarily suspended, UNN writes with reference to BBC.

Details

The man, who worked on the popular comedy "Emily in Paris", died during the filming of the fifth season in Venice. La Repubblica identified the man as 47-year-old Diego Borella, who was an assistant director of the series.

Medics were called to the Hotel Danieli around 7:00 PM local time on Thursday, but they were unable to save him - the newspaper reports.

"It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of a member of the 'Emily in Paris' production family," a spokesperson for Paramount Television Studios, which produces the show for Netflix, told BBC News.

La Repubblica reports that Borella died after collapsing in front of colleagues who were preparing to shoot one of the scenes. Filming for "Emily in Paris" was reportedly temporarily suspended after his death.

"Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of this individual during this incredibly difficult time," - Paramount Television Studios said in a statement.

Addition

The romantic comedy series "Emily in Paris" debuted in 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The plot centers on a young American woman, Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins. The protagonist works as a marketing director and tries to find herself in a new life, building a career in a Parisian company. In the fourth season, which was released in 2024, Emily moves to Rome to open a new office. The series also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Ashley Park as Mindy, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie. The fifth season is scheduled to air later this year.

