Assistant director of "Emily in Paris" film suddenly died during filming

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
10:46 AM • 2002 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
09:24 AM • 12137 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
07:11 AM • 13148 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
05:50 AM • 17176 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 54577 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 54749 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 30228 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 54296 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 34567 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 37003 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
4.1m/s
51%
746mm
Popular news
Number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians sharply increased - ISWAugust 24, 02:03 AM • 16158 views
"ATESH" partisans attacked an energy facility on the railway in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic of the Russian FederationVideoAugust 24, 02:29 AM • 4440 views
Ukraine to be covered by short-term rains and thunderstorms: what weather is expected on SundayPhotoAugust 24, 03:58 AM • 4766 views
US approves sale of over 3,000 ERAM missiles to Ukraine - WSJAugust 24, 04:31 AM • 3274 views
Enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 47-year-old woman killedPhotoAugust 24, 04:45 AM • 3542 views
Publications
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
05:50 AM • 17180 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 54580 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 34092 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 46960 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 35394 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Mark Carney
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Europe
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 37008 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 23537 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 24952 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 27643 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 34398 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
ATACMS
Cruise missile
Euro

Assistant director of "Emily in Paris" film suddenly died during filming

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Diego Borella, 47-year-old assistant director of the "Emily in Paris" series, suddenly died in Venice while preparing for the filming of the fifth season. The filming process has been temporarily suspended after the incident.

Assistant director of "Emily in Paris" film suddenly died during filming

Diego Borella, 47, assistant director of the popular show "Emily in Paris", suddenly died in a hotel in Venice while preparing for the filming of the new season. The filming process has been temporarily suspended, UNN writes with reference to BBC.

Details

The man, who worked on the popular comedy "Emily in Paris", died during the filming of the fifth season in Venice. La Repubblica identified the man as 47-year-old Diego Borella, who was an assistant director of the series.

Medics were called to the Hotel Danieli around 7:00 PM local time on Thursday, but they were unable to save him

- the newspaper reports.

"It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of a member of the 'Emily in Paris' production family,"

a spokesperson for Paramount Television Studios, which produces the show for Netflix, told BBC News.

La Repubblica reports that Borella died after collapsing in front of colleagues who were preparing to shoot one of the scenes. Filming for "Emily in Paris" was reportedly temporarily suspended after his death.

"Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of this individual during this incredibly difficult time,"

 - Paramount Television Studios said in a statement.

Addition

The romantic comedy series "Emily in Paris" debuted in 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The plot centers on a young American woman, Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins. The protagonist works as a marketing director and tries to find herself in a new life, building a career in a Parisian company. In the fourth season, which was released in 2024, Emily moves to Rome to open a new office. The series also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Ashley Park as Mindy, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie. The fifth season is scheduled to air later this year.

Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days7/5/25, 8:41 PM • 485226 views

Alona Utkina

News of the World
COVID-19
Rome
Venice
Netflix