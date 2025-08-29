Police investigate the death of an infant in a medical facility in Bila Tserkva
Kyiv • UNN
A 10-month-old infant died in Bila Tserkva. Police are investigating the child's death and the improper performance of duties by medical workers.
Law enforcement officers in Kyiv Oblast are investigating the death of an infant in the city of Bila Tserkva. It has been established that the child died as a result of an illness, UNN writes with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.
Details
Recently, the police received a report from the Kyiv Oblast Children's Hospital in Bila Tserkva about the hospitalization of a 10-month-old child, who later died in intensive care due to an illness.
Law enforcement officers inspected the scene and sent the infant's body for forensic medical examination. Later, experts confirmed that the child died as a result of an illness.
Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office, initiated a pre-trial investigation into the child's death and improper performance of professional duties by a medical or pharmaceutical employee (p. 2 part 2 Art. 115, part 2 Art. 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Addition
In Kyiv Oblast, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a 6-year-old girl with his father's shotgun. Police are investigating the circumstances, and the boy's father has been detained.
A six-year-old Ukrainian refugee died in a Padua hospital after a road accident at a pedestrian crossing near Venice. The boy, who fled the war, was in critical condition for two days.