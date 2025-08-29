Police investigate the death of an infant in a medical facility in Bila Tserkva

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv Oblast are investigating the death of an infant in the city of Bila Tserkva. It has been established that the child died as a result of an illness, UNN writes with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

Recently, the police received a report from the Kyiv Oblast Children's Hospital in Bila Tserkva about the hospitalization of a 10-month-old child, who later died in intensive care due to an illness. - the report says.

Law enforcement officers inspected the scene and sent the infant's body for forensic medical examination. Later, experts confirmed that the child died as a result of an illness.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office, initiated a pre-trial investigation into the child's death and improper performance of professional duties by a medical or pharmaceutical employee (p. 2 part 2 Art. 115, part 2 Art. 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addition

