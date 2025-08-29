Police investigate the death of an infant in a medical facility in Bila Tserkva

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 5014 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
12:28 PM • 21819 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 24143 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 21232 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 37862 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 33297 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 52699 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 67956 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 65169 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 160555 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3m/s
21%
750mm
Popular news
Ukrainian soldier survived torture by occupiers in Donetsk region: details of another Russian war crimePhoto10:34 AM • 14090 views
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fate10:52 AM • 15011 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway11:34 AM • 16327 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 18256 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 17175 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 17990 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 19124 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto12:28 PM • 21819 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 24143 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 52699 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Yermak
Josep Borrell
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhoto01:11 PM • 9026 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 147951 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 177341 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 178974 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 166775 views
Actual
Mi-8
Facebook
The Times
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Police investigate the death of an infant in a medical facility in Bila Tserkva

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

A 10-month-old infant died in Bila Tserkva. Police are investigating the child's death and the improper performance of duties by medical workers.

Police investigate the death of an infant in a medical facility in Bila Tserkva

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv Oblast are investigating the death of an infant in the city of Bila Tserkva. It has been established that the child died as a result of an illness, UNN writes with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

Recently, the police received a report from the Kyiv Oblast Children's Hospital in Bila Tserkva about the hospitalization of a 10-month-old child, who later died in intensive care due to an illness.

- the report says.

Law enforcement officers inspected the scene and sent the infant's body for forensic medical examination. Later, experts confirmed that the child died as a result of an illness.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office, initiated a pre-trial investigation into the child's death and improper performance of professional duties by a medical or pharmaceutical employee (p. 2 part 2 Art. 115, part 2 Art. 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addition

In Kyiv Oblast, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a 6-year-old girl with his father's shotgun. Police are investigating the circumstances, and the boy's father has been detained.

A six-year-old Ukrainian refugee died in a Padua hospital after a road accident at a pedestrian crossing near Venice. The boy, who fled the war, was in critical condition for two days.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast
Venice
Ukraine
Bila Tserkva