Humanity has not met the 1.5°C climate goal, a change of course is needed - UN Secretary-General

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 1046 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM • 3182 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM • 8222 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
06:38 AM • 6916 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 44742 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 68454 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 82649 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 65117 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 66714 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 42718 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.6m/s
68%
741mm
Popular news
Chernihiv attacked: Shahed drone fall recorded in city centerOctober 27, 10:37 PM • 13604 views
"Imitation of peaceful intentions": the National Security and Defense Council assessed Lavrov's statement about Putin's readiness to end the war based on the US conceptOctober 27, 11:01 PM • 8780 views
Belarusian provocations with contraband balloons over Lithuania: European Council reactsOctober 27, 11:30 PM • 6624 views
Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in BudapestOctober 28, 01:38 AM • 15410 views
Trump named possible successors for US president03:15 AM • 12212 views
Publications
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 3198 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto07:00 AM • 8236 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 54613 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 56040 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 82653 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Viktor Orbán
Vitali Klitschko
António Guterres
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Pokrovsk
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 3226 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 29388 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 63534 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 76930 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 80450 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The New York Times
Shahed-136

Humanity has not met the 1.5°C climate goal, a change of course is needed - UN Secretary-General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1114 views

UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that exceeding the Paris Agreement's climate target is inevitable, calling for an immediate change of course. He emphasized the danger of reaching catastrophic "tipping points" and the need to reduce emissions.

Humanity has not met the 1.5°C climate goal, a change of course is needed - UN Secretary-General

Humanity has failed to limit global warming to 1.5°C and must immediately change course, warned UN Secretary-General António Guterres, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

In his only interview before next month's COP30 climate summit, António Guterres admitted that humanity's overshoot of the Paris Agreement's climate target is now inevitable, with devastating consequences for the entire world.

He urged leaders gathering in the Brazilian rainforest city of Belém to recognize that the longer they delay emissions reductions, the greater the danger of reaching catastrophic "tipping points" in the Amazon, Arctic, and global oceans.

Let's admit our failure. The truth is that we have failed to avoid exceeding 1.5°C in the next few years. And exceeding this threshold has devastating consequences. Some of these devastating consequences are tipping points, whether in the Amazon, Greenland, West Antarctica, or coral reefs.

- he told the Guardian and the news organization Sumaúma.

Climate change tipping points are approaching, threatening coral reefs - scientists13.10.25, 08:41 • 3306 views

He said the priority for COP30 was to change direction.

It is absolutely necessary to change course so that the overshoot is as short and low-intensity as possible, to avoid tipping points like the Amazon. We don't want the Amazon to turn into a savanna. But this is a real risk if we don't change course and reduce emissions as quickly as possible.

- Guterres noted.

The last 10 years on the planet have been the hottest on record. Despite growing scientific alarm about the rate of global temperature rise caused by the burning of fossil fuels - oil, coal, and gas - governments have failed to meet their commitments, the Secretary-General said.

Less than a third of the world's countries (62 out of 197) have submitted their climate action plans, known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement. The US under Donald Trump withdrew from this process. Europe has made promises but has not yet fulfilled them. China, the world's largest emitter, is accused of failing to meet its commitments.

Guterres stated that the lack of ambitious plans for NDCs means that the 1.5°C Paris target will be breached at least temporarily: "Of those [NDCs] received so far, they suggest a 10% reduction in emissions. We need 60% [to stay within 1.5°C]. Therefore, exceeding the target is currently inevitable."

However, he did not abandon the set goal and noted that a temporary overshoot of the target is still possible, and then by the end of the century, the temperature could decrease and return to 1.5°C, but this will require a change of course at the COP30 conference and beyond.

He urged governments to balance representation at COP30 so that civil society organizations, especially from indigenous peoples, have a greater presence and influence than people paid by corporations.

"We all know what lobbyists want," he said. "It's to increase their profits, and the price for that is humanity."

He stated that abandoning fossil fuels is a matter of economic interest, as it is clear that the era of fossil fuels is coming to an end: "We are witnessing a revolution in renewable energy, and this transition will inevitably accelerate, and humanity will not be able to use all already explored oil and gas reserves."

Brazil allowed oil drilling near the Amazon ahead of the climate summit21.10.25, 18:07 • 3225 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the WorldWeather and environment
Energy
Amazon
Greenland
The Guardian
António Guterres
United Nations
Donald Trump
Europe
China
United States
Arctic