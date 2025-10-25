Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - media

US President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to name a new White House ballroom, being built in place of the demolished East Wing, after himself. The Independent writes about this, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Donald Trump plans to name the new 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom after himself, and officials are already calling it the 'President Donald Trump Ballroom,'" the publication writes.

The project, estimated to cost approximately $300 million, is funded by private donors, including contributions from major tech companies such as Amazon, Apple, Google, HP, and Microsoft.

Satellite images show demolition of the East Wing of the White House

"Crews have begun demolishing the historic East Wing of the White House to make way for a lavish ballroom that Trump intends to use for state dinners and events until 2029. The demolition has drawn widespread condemnation, with Patti Davis, Ronald Reagan's daughter, expressing deep outrage over the 'complete destruction' of the more than 100-year-old structure," the publication adds.

"Does what he wants while the government is not working": US Democrats concerned about demolition of part of the White House for Trump's ballroom construction

The White House stated that the "historic improvement" is not at taxpayers' expense and will provide much-needed updates for future generations, despite criticism.

Recall

President of the United States of America Donald Trump announced the start of construction of a new ballroom in the White House at the end of October. The demolition of the East Wing of the residence is currently underway. The new premises are intended for official celebrations and state events.



