Amazon plans to cut up to 30,000 corporate jobs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Amazon plans to cut up to 30,000 corporate jobs, starting October 28. This is the largest reduction at the company since late 2022, when approximately 27,000 jobs were eliminated.

Amazon plans to cut up to 30,000 corporate jobs, starting as early as Tuesday, October 28. This is reported by Reuters, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

Amazon plans to cut up to 30,000 corporate jobs starting Tuesday as the company works to cut costs and offset over-hiring during peak pandemic demand

- the publication writes.

It is noted that this figure represents a small percentage of Amazon's total 1.55 million employees, but almost 10% of the company's approximately 350,000 corporate employees. This will be the largest job cut at Amazon since late 2022, when about 27,000 jobs were eliminated.

The cuts could affect various Amazon divisions, including the human resources department, known as People Experience and Technology, divisions dealing with devices and services, and the operations division.

Recall

Amazon CEO and Robotics representative stated that the company will use AI to combine efforts and cut costs, but also plans to create new jobs for people. This decision is a response to the discussion about the impact of AI on the labor market.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

