Record crowds expected in US on Black Friday, but shoppers spending less due to high prices – Reuters

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
02:30 PM • 3164 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 8956 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 15792 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 17789 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 13744 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 12590 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 10932 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 9204 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
11:25 AM • 10262 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:32 AM • 11244 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.5m/s
77%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 27688 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 23776 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns detailsNovember 24, 08:21 AM • 18468 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"10:50 AM • 18047 views
Shooting between parents in Lviv school: one man wounded, children unharmed – Sadovyi10:55 AM • 10309 views
Publications
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 15792 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 17790 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 39000 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 64699 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 142201 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 23794 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 27705 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 41310 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 51773 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 53386 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Film

Record crowds expected in US on Black Friday, but shoppers spending less due to high prices – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1250 views

Black Friday 2025 in the US is expected to see a record number of shoppers, but their spending will decrease due to fewer good discounts and a general increase in the price of goods. Sales in November-December could exceed $1 trillion, but the growth rate will be lower than last year.

Record crowds expected in US on Black Friday, but shoppers spending less due to high prices – Reuters

This year's Black Friday could be a record-breaker for the number of shoppers in the US, but American spending is projected to decrease. The reason is fewer advantageous discounts and a general increase in the price of goods. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The National Retail Federation expects 186.9 million shoppers to visit stores over five days – from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday – exceeding last year's figure of 183.4 million. But despite the record number of visitors, year-end sales growth may slow down.

Shoppers are increasingly feeling the pinch of rising prices. 

Everything seems much more expensive in shopping malls 

– says New Yorker Kate Sanner, who runs an online aggregator for used goods listings. 

Last year, she spent about $500 on gifts, but this year she plans to cut her budget to $300, opting out of mass discounts in favor of targeted purchases.

How MAUDAU is preparing for Black Friday 2025: a magical oracle and discount visions05.11.25, 18:38 • 20150 views

This year's Thanksgiving falls on November 27 – giving retailers an extra day in a season that typically brings in a third of annual profits. Major chains started promotions early: Walmart launched a sale on November 14 in three phases until December 1, Amazon opened a week of discounts on Thursday, and Macy's created a separate portal for Black Friday.

According to NRF forecasts, sales in November-December – both in physical stores and online – could exceed $1 trillion for the first time, growing by 3.7–4.2%. But these rates will be lower than last year's 4.8%, indicating a noticeable cooling of consumer activity despite record store traffic.

Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts07.11.25, 11:46 • 44978 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Trend
Amazon
Reuters
New York City
United States