Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts

Black Friday is traditionally associated with big discounts and crazy sales, but in Ukraine, the situation looks different. Economist Oleh Pendzyn told UNN journalist why Ukrainian retailers rarely offer truly significant discounts and how to protect oneself from fake promotions.

In Ukraine, Black Friday is celebrated on the last Friday of November – in 2025, it will be November 28. This traditional event originated in the USA: the day of sales falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Initially, the name "Black Friday" appeared in Philadelphia in the 1960s to describe the large flow of people and traffic jams in stores after the holiday. Subsequently, this day turned into a large-scale commercial event that stimulates pre-holiday shopping, and discounts and promotions acquired a global character.

Real discounts depend on the manufacturer

According to the expert, large discounts during Black Friday in Ukraine are possible only when the manufacturer himself organizes a promotion to sell off his warehouses.

Black Friday, that is, big discounts, is not a retail initiative, but a joint program with the manufacturer. And there, indeed, it is a way for the manufacturer to clear their own warehouses, to sell off products before the New Year that were not realized to a certain extent. - explains the expert.

In the case of imported goods, retailers in Ukraine have very limited opportunities for discounts due to low margins and currency fluctuations. Therefore, formal discounts in Ukrainian stores are often just a marketing ploy, not real savings for the buyer.

Therefore, in Ukraine, Black Friday is purely formal, it is more of a marketing ploy by analogy with large countries, where discounts can indeed reach quite powerful values and which the manufacturer takes on. - added the economist.

How not to fall victim to fake promotions as a buyer

The economist advises first to find out the average market price of the product over the past two to three months. If the price is artificially inflated on the eve of Black Friday, and the discount looks significant, it is most likely a marketing trick.

That is, if you saw that three months ago the price was, say, 1000 UAH, and approximately two or three weeks before Black Friday the price suddenly became 1500 UAH, and directly on Black Friday you were told that there was a 30% discount and the price suddenly became 1100. Well, then, then it's probably just a marketing ploy. - said Oleh Pendzyn.

He also emphasized that retailers can only share their trade markup and do not sell goods below cost. Therefore, discounts are usually offered on goods that sell poorly, not on popular products.