New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
05:43 AM • 17433 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 23150 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 26104 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 31062 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
November 6, 02:11 PM • 62647 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 57640 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 37743 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the “Abraham Accords”November 7, 01:37 AM • 10832 views
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: detailsNovember 7, 03:02 AM • 15177 views
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanationPhotoNovember 7, 03:28 AM • 14497 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 4774 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 7994 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 36290 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 8086 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year07:49 AM • 3892 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 4864 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 33605 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 34284 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

Black Friday 2025 falls on November 28. Economist Oleh Pendzyn explained that in Ukraine, real discounts are only possible at the initiative of the manufacturer, as retailers have limited opportunities due to low margins and exchange rates. He advised checking the average price of a product several months before the sale to avoid artificially inflated prices.

Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts

Black Friday is traditionally associated with big discounts and crazy sales, but in Ukraine, the situation looks different. Economist Oleh Pendzyn told UNN journalist why Ukrainian retailers rarely offer truly significant discounts and how to protect oneself from fake promotions.

In Ukraine, Black Friday is celebrated on the last Friday of November – in 2025, it will be November 28. This traditional event originated in the USA: the day of sales falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Initially, the name "Black Friday" appeared in Philadelphia in the 1960s to describe the large flow of people and traffic jams in stores after the holiday. Subsequently, this day turned into a large-scale commercial event that stimulates pre-holiday shopping, and discounts and promotions acquired a global character.

Real discounts depend on the manufacturer

According to the expert, large discounts during Black Friday in Ukraine are possible only when the manufacturer himself organizes a promotion to sell off his warehouses.

Black Friday, that is, big discounts, is not a retail initiative, but a joint program with the manufacturer. And there, indeed, it is a way for the manufacturer to clear their own warehouses, to sell off products before the New Year that were not realized to a certain extent.

- explains the expert.

In the case of imported goods, retailers in Ukraine have very limited opportunities for discounts due to low margins and currency fluctuations. Therefore, formal discounts in Ukrainian stores are often just a marketing ploy, not real savings for the buyer.

Therefore, in Ukraine, Black Friday is purely formal, it is more of a marketing ploy by analogy with large countries, where discounts can indeed reach quite powerful values and which the manufacturer takes on.

- added the economist.

How not to fall victim to fake promotions as a buyer

The economist advises first to find out the average market price of the product over the past two to three months. If the price is artificially inflated on the eve of Black Friday, and the discount looks significant, it is most likely a marketing trick.

That is, if you saw that three months ago the price was, say, 1000 UAH, and approximately two or three weeks before Black Friday the price suddenly became 1500 UAH, and directly on Black Friday you were told that there was a 30% discount and the price suddenly became 1100. Well, then, then it's probably just a marketing ploy.

- said Oleh Pendzyn.

He also emphasized that retailers can only share their trade markup and do not sell goods below cost. Therefore, discounts are usually offered on goods that sell poorly, not on popular products.

What is a discount during Black Friday? It's when the seller shares part of their profit with you, right? Well, they won't sell it to you cheaper than they bought it.

- emphasized the expert.

Alla Kiosak

