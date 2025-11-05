How MAUDAU is preparing for Black Friday 2025: a magical oracle and discount visions

Black Friday 2025 is just around the corner — November 28 marks the start of the year's most anticipated sale. But long before this date, the online marketplace for everyday items, MAUDAU, begins a multi-stage preparation that covers everything from negotiations with suppliers to creative gamification with future predictions.

Black Friday is not just one day of sales. It's an entire season when online retail operates at maximum capacity, offering some of the lowest prices and biggest discounts of the year. That's why MAUDAU's preparations begin several months before the promotion starts and are conducted in several directions simultaneously.

Working with suppliers and forming product offerings

The first and one of the most important stages is negotiating with suppliers for the best purchase prices during the Black Friday period. The MAUDAU team carefully selects products that will become the "heroes of the sale" — magnet items that generate traffic and attract buyers' attention.

These products receive special attention: they are featured on the main page, thematic selections are created, and prominent discount badges are added. The goal is simple — to ensure that guests find MAUDAU's most advantageous offers within a few clicks.

Creative Concept 2025: Predictions and Light Esotericism

The development of the creative concept for Black Friday begins several months before the event, as the production of a creative campaign requires time. This year, MAUDAU chose an unexpected but relevant theme — predictions and light esotericism.

In turbulent times, people are especially eager to know what the future holds for them. The team decided to use this trend as a creative device to talk about pleasant discounts and advantageous offers. The central idea — predictions of crazy discounts on Black Friday at MAUDAU — runs through all communication channels and activations.

The most interesting part of the preparation starts on November 1. Before the sale itself, a gamification for collecting contacts will be launched on the MAUDAU website, which will run until November 17. This is not just a promotional event — it's an interactive game with elements of predictions.

How discount-making works

The central character of the gamification is a magical fortune teller who predicts the future and makes discounts for every guest on the site. The mechanics are simple:

Step 1. The guest visits the MAUDAU website and sees an interactive activation with the fortune teller.

Step 2. To receive their discount, the guest chooses one of four magical "fortune tellers."

Step 3. After selection, the system generates a personalized discount — a humorous prediction about the guest's future shopping.

Step 4. Along with the prediction, the guest receives a promo code with an additional discount that can be used immediately on the site.

To participate in the gamification, a new guest must leave their contact information. This is the first stage of collecting warm leads before the start of the sales season. Registered users can play immediately.

Behind the Scenes of Black Friday

Gamification performs several tasks at once:

Collecting a warm contact base for email and Viber newsletters before Black Friday

Building interest in the upcoming sale through a game format

Providing instant benefits — promo codes can be used even before the main promotion starts

Creating a viral effect — people like to share interesting predictions

In parallel with the creative component, the MAUDAU team conducts intensive technical preparation.

A separate area of work is the preparation of landing pages for the sale and the selection of discounted products.

The contact base collected through gamification with the fortune teller is used for personalized mailings:

Participants of the "fortune teller" receive exclusive offers and reminders about their promo codes

New users — welcome letters with top discount categories

Loyal customers — special bonuses and early access to selected items

Mailings are conducted via email and Viber, with clear segmentation by user interests and behavior.

From November 1 to 17, the MAUDAU website features a magical fortune teller with discounts. This is the time to gather warm contacts, warm up the audience, and allow guests to receive early discounts.

And on November 28, on Black Friday itself, the main sale with the best prices of the year will start. The promotion will last until the end of November with waves of new offers, categorical selections, and exclusive bundles for gamification participants.

