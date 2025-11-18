Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensation

Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak discovered that a book about BDSM with his photograph on the cover is being sold on Amazon. According to the comedian, the photo was taken from a stock resource without his knowledge, and he has already contacted the platform's support. Rybak reported the incident on his Instagram, UNN reports.

The image of the Ukrainian comedian ended up on a stock resource after a photo shoot by a photographer. This is the photo that the author of the book, which is sold on Amazon, used. Rybak has already written to Amazon support and is demanding compensation for the use of his image.

Today I was sent a link to Amazon, where some author is selling a book with my photo, everything would be fine, but the book is about BDSM... does anyone even know what to do about it? Order it or sue them? – wrote the comedian.

Who is Andriy Rybak and what is he known for?

Andriy Rybak is a Ukrainian comedian and host.

He participated in television comedy shows, including "Liga Smihu" (League of Laughter), was a participant in the first season of the reality show "Holostyachka" (The Bachelorette), worked on radio, and was the host of the show "Pora Dodomu-Show" (Time to Go Home Show).