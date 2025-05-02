Prince Harry has finally lost the right to police protection in Britain

Prince William's brother lost an appeal regarding security measures in the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry today lost a lawsuit against the British government's decision to reduce his police protection in the United Kingdom. The Court of Appeal rejected Harry's appeal against the decision that he and his family would no longer automatically receive the same security status as other members of the British royal family.

The judge said he was moved by the Prince's "strong and moving arguments", who was not present at the hearing. But he also ruled that the Duke of Sussex's complaints were not a "legal argument for challenging" the government's decision.

After the decision to leave the country in 2020, Harry and his wife Meghan lost the systematic protection provided to working members of the royal family and paid for by British taxpayers.

The relevant decision was made by a committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In 2024, a judge rejected Harry's request to change this rule. And today, the prince suffered his second legal defeat regarding his safety.

Prince Harry claimed that he was not provided with adequate security after threats from al-Qaeda. He believes that the deprivation of police protection is a way to force him to return to Great Britain.

