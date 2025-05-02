$41.590.12
Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend
05:00 PM • 7768 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
11:48 AM • 27315 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 50267 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 62973 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 41627 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 50432 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 79519 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 147271 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 123224 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 132023 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Prince Harry has finally lost the right to police protection in Britain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3068 views

The Court of Appeal has rejected Prince Harry's appeal for increased security measures. He and his family will no longer receive automatic protection like other members of the royal family.

Prince Harry has finally lost the right to police protection in Britain

Prince William's brother lost an appeal regarding security measures in the United Kingdom.

Reports UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

Prince Harry today lost a lawsuit against the British government's decision to reduce his police protection in the United Kingdom. The Court of Appeal rejected Harry's appeal against the decision that he and his family would no longer automatically receive the same security status as other members of the British royal family.

A no-fly zone has been established over Charles III's palace after Zelenskyy's visit - The Guardian18.04.25, 17:46 • 10746 views

The judge said he was moved by the Prince's "strong and moving arguments", who was not present at the hearing. But he also ruled that the Duke of Sussex's complaints were not a "legal argument for challenging" the government's decision.

Reference

After the decision to leave the country in 2020, Harry and his wife Meghan lost the systematic protection provided to working members of the royal family and paid for by British taxpayers.

The relevant decision was made by a committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In 2024, a judge rejected Harry's request to change this rule. And today, the prince suffered his second legal defeat regarding his safety.

Let us remind you

Prince Harry claimed that he was not provided with adequate security after threats from al-Qaeda. He believes that the deprivation of police protection is a way to force him to return to Great Britain.

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe24.04.25, 18:17 • 71758 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
William, Prince of Wales
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
United Kingdom
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
