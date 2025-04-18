$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 8572 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 24320 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44279 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 49944 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 88951 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83416 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 137699 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52570 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125592 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81294 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A no-fly zone has been established over Charles III's palace after Zelenskyy's visit - The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8130 views

After Zelenskyy's visit, drones were spotted in Sandringham, raising security concerns. Authorities have introduced flight restrictions to protect the royal family.

A no-fly zone has been established over Charles III's palace after Zelenskyy's visit - The Guardian

A no-fly zone has been introduced over the royal Sandringham Palace in the UK after drones were spotted during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to King Charles III's estate, The Guardian reports, UNN writes.

Details

Security services initiated the restrictions to protect "members of the royal family and other dignitaries." The restrictions took effect on March 10, a few days after King Charles hosted the Ukrainian president on March 2 at his estate in Norfolk.

It is reported that the decision was made after drones were spotted flying over the estate during Zelenskyy's arrival on the weekend, raising security concerns. According to The Sun, one drone was traced to a man in a nearby car, and another to a photographer. Other drones are reportedly of unknown origin.

Trump plans to meet with King Charles III in September 202518.04.25, 05:17 • 3714 views

Transport Minister Heidi Alexander has signed an order banning aircraft from flying below 2,000 feet (about 600 meters) over Sandringham "for public safety reasons" and to ensure the safety of "members of the royal family and other dignitaries visiting or residing at Sandringham House."

The order states: "These regulations establish restrictions on flights in the vicinity of Sandringham House, Norfolk. In view of the need to ensure the safety of members of the royal family and other dignitaries who are staying at or visiting Sandringham House, and at the request of the security services, the Civil Aviation Authority and the Department for Transport have agreed to restrict flights near this area for public safety and security reasons."

The order does not apply to royal flights, visitor aircraft, police and emergency services.

Addition

Zelenskyy arrived at Sandringham House by helicopter from London last month, immediately after attending a summit of European leaders hosted by Keir Starmer.

His meeting with the King, which began at approximately 5:30 p.m., lasted just under an hour. Sources say the president was warmly received. According to some reports, the British government agreed to the meeting at the request of the Ukrainian president.

The two leaders first met in 2023 at Buckingham Palace. Last year, on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, the King issued a statement in support of Ukraine, calling Russia's actions "unspeakable aggression" and noting the "determination and strength of the Ukrainian people."

Trump "cooled off" to Great Britain after Zelensky's visit to Charles III09.03.25, 14:17 • 75972 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

