A no-fly zone has been established over Charles III's palace after Zelenskyy's visit - The Guardian

A no-fly zone has been introduced over the royal Sandringham Palace in the UK after drones were spotted during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to King Charles III's estate, The Guardian reports, UNN writes.

Details

Security services initiated the restrictions to protect "members of the royal family and other dignitaries." The restrictions took effect on March 10, a few days after King Charles hosted the Ukrainian president on March 2 at his estate in Norfolk.

It is reported that the decision was made after drones were spotted flying over the estate during Zelenskyy's arrival on the weekend, raising security concerns. According to The Sun, one drone was traced to a man in a nearby car, and another to a photographer. Other drones are reportedly of unknown origin.

Trump plans to meet with King Charles III in September 2025

Transport Minister Heidi Alexander has signed an order banning aircraft from flying below 2,000 feet (about 600 meters) over Sandringham "for public safety reasons" and to ensure the safety of "members of the royal family and other dignitaries visiting or residing at Sandringham House."

The order states: "These regulations establish restrictions on flights in the vicinity of Sandringham House, Norfolk. In view of the need to ensure the safety of members of the royal family and other dignitaries who are staying at or visiting Sandringham House, and at the request of the security services, the Civil Aviation Authority and the Department for Transport have agreed to restrict flights near this area for public safety and security reasons."

The order does not apply to royal flights, visitor aircraft, police and emergency services.

Addition

Zelenskyy arrived at Sandringham House by helicopter from London last month, immediately after attending a summit of European leaders hosted by Keir Starmer.

His meeting with the King, which began at approximately 5:30 p.m., lasted just under an hour. Sources say the president was warmly received. According to some reports, the British government agreed to the meeting at the request of the Ukrainian president.

The two leaders first met in 2023 at Buckingham Palace. Last year, on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, the King issued a statement in support of Ukraine, calling Russia's actions "unspeakable aggression" and noting the "determination and strength of the Ukrainian people."

Trump "cooled off" to Great Britain after Zelensky's visit to Charles III