Trump plans to meet with King Charles III in September 2025

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread
05:00 AM • 19037 views

April 17, 06:03 PM • 35057 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 101432 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 74372 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 81335 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 79127 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 64129 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 54335 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 56244 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58466 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

A record herd of red deer has been recorded in the Chernobyl Reserve: photo

April 17, 09:40 PM • 16994 views

The occupiers have blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge: what is known

12:38 AM • 18299 views

Macron announced a new round of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine

01:13 AM • 20782 views

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

02:32 AM • 19649 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

04:28 AM • 20115 views
05:00 AM • 19065 views

April 17, 03:30 PM • 101472 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 75990 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 89933 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 128611 views
The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

05:50 AM • 164 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 14493 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 27788 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 31389 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 125723 views
Trump plans to meet with King Charles III in September 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1840 views

Donald Trump has announced plans to meet with King Charles III during a visit to the United Kingdom. The invitation was conveyed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

United States President Donald Trump has said he plans to meet with King Charles III during his second state visit to the United Kingdom. London hopes that this event will help strengthen bilateral relations between the United States and the United Kingdom. This is reported by Le Figaro, reports UNN.

Details

On Thursday, April 17, Donald Trump announced that he expects to meet with King Charles III in the United Kingdom in September next year as part of his second state visit.

It is noted that the invitation was handed to Trump by Labor Prime Minister Keir Starmer during their meeting at the White House in February, when the British politician was trying to negotiate with Trump on tariffs and support for Ukraine.

I think they're planning it for September

- said the head of the White House. 

"They're going to throw us another party, and it's really going to be a party!" - the US President emphasized, noting that this is the first time that a head of state has received honors for the second time as part of a state visit - the highest form of diplomatic reception.

According to the London Daily Telegraph, the visit will take place at Windsor Castle near London.

"I'm a friend of Charles," added Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his sympathy for the British royal family.

Let us remind you

The British government and Buckingham Palace are preparing an invitation to Trump for a second state visit after his possible return to the White House. Such a visit may take place no earlier than 2026 due to the schedule of King Charles III.

Trump "cooled off" to Great Britain after Zelensky's visit to Charles III09.03.25, 13:17 • 75964 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
The Daily Telegraph
Keir Starmer
White House
Donald Trump
Charles III
United Kingdom
United States
London
