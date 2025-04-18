Trump plans to meet with King Charles III in September 2025

United States President Donald Trump has said he plans to meet with King Charles III during his second state visit to the United Kingdom. London hopes that this event will help strengthen bilateral relations between the United States and the United Kingdom. This is reported by Le Figaro, reports UNN.

On Thursday, April 17, Donald Trump announced that he expects to meet with King Charles III in the United Kingdom in September next year as part of his second state visit.

It is noted that the invitation was handed to Trump by Labor Prime Minister Keir Starmer during their meeting at the White House in February, when the British politician was trying to negotiate with Trump on tariffs and support for Ukraine.

I think they're planning it for September - said the head of the White House.

"They're going to throw us another party, and it's really going to be a party!" - the US President emphasized, noting that this is the first time that a head of state has received honors for the second time as part of a state visit - the highest form of diplomatic reception.

According to the London Daily Telegraph, the visit will take place at Windsor Castle near London.

"I'm a friend of Charles," added Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his sympathy for the British royal family.

The British government and Buckingham Palace are preparing an invitation to Trump for a second state visit after his possible return to the White House. Such a visit may take place no earlier than 2026 due to the schedule of King Charles III.

