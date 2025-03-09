Trump "cooled off" to Great Britain after Zelensky's visit to Charles III
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump "cooled off" to Great Britain after King Charles III's meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky at Sandringham Palace. The former US president felt "less special" because of this meeting.
US President Donald Trump has cooled his attitude towards Great Britain after King Charles III hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Sandringham Palace in early March. Trump believes that this meeting made him feel "less special." This is reported by the Daily Mail citing sources, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
According to the publication citing sources, Trump has "cooled" towards Great Britain after King Charles III hosted Volodymyr Zelensky in Sandringham.
Trump's allies made it clear to British officials in the US that the photo of the King with Zelensky caused irritation among the president's circle, especially in light of Trump's recent invitation to London for a state visit
Sources also note that Trump felt "less special."
The publication also emphasizes that the meeting between the King and the President of Ukraine was not a reaction to a quarrel in the Oval Office, insisting that it had been planned for some time.
Recall
A tense exchange occurred between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump during a meeting in the White House in the Oval Office.
After that, in an interview with Fox News, Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that the exchange "was not good" for either side.
A few days after the quarrel in the Oval Office, the President of Ukraine held a meeting with the King of Great Britain at Sandringham Palace.