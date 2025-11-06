ukenru
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving Hollywood

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3034 views

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will star in the film "Close Personal Friends" after an eight-year hiatus from her acting career. Filming is taking place in Pasadena, Louisiana, with Lily Collins, Brie Larson, and Jack Quaid.

Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving Hollywood

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is returning to the film set, eight years after she left her acting career for life in the royal family.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

Meghan Markle will star in the new film "Close Personal Friends" from Amazon MGM Studios. Lily Collins, Brie Larson, and Jack Quaid will also star in the film.

The Duchess will play herself. The film tells the story of two couples - one famous, the other not. Filming is taking place in Pasadena, Louisiana.

According to a source close to the couple, this project has become a "significant moment for Meghan, symbolizing a return to what she truly loves."

Prince Harry supports his wife and wants her to do what brings her joy.

Additionally

Meghan Markle is best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the series "Suits." She also starred in the films "Horrible Bosses," "Get Him to the Greek," and "Remember Me." In 2020, Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior members of the British royal family and moved to the United States.

Recall

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle for the first time showed the living room of her California home in Montecito worth $14 million. She subtly hinted at a possible expansion of the As Ever brand.

Alla Kiosak

