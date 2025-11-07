Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game

After his choice of cap at a baseball game in Los Angeles drew criticism in Canada, the Duke of Sussex apologized and joked to Canadian CTV presenter that he wore Dodgers merchandise "under pressure," UNN reports.

Details

A week ago, Prince Harry, along with Meghan Markle, visited Dodger Stadium, watching the 2025 World Series baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers. As it turned out, Harry and Meghan clearly showed who they were supporting with their choice of attire. And this caused discontent.

The image of a blue cap with two letters caused a serious dispute among Blue Jays fans, who believed that the 41-year-old prince should have been rooting for their team. Returning to Canada for a short two-day visit, Prince Harry gave an interview to local CTV News on November 6, during which he explained the hat incident at the stadium.

Oh, the Los Angeles Dodgers cap... Well, first of all, I'd like to apologize to Canada for wearing it (Meghan Markle)... Secondly, I was under pressure. There wasn't much choice. - said Prince Harry.

"When you don't have much hair on the top of your head and you're sitting under spotlights, you'll take any cap that's available," the Duke of Sussex joked.

From now on, Prince Harry plans to wear a Blue Jays cap and support the Toronto team to avoid further mistakes, media report.

Recall

