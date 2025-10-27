Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and children

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, wore an outfit worth over $1,600 for a casual trip to a pumpkin patch this weekend with her family for Halloween, writes UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

In footage posted on Instagram, the 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex is seen holding hands with her husband, Prince Harry, and watching her children, six-year-old Archie and four-year-old Lilibet, explore a pumpkin field near their home in California.

Despite the casual nature of the trip, Meghan made an effort to look stylish in a brown Anine Bing "Luca" quilted jacket worth $400, which she recently wore during a trip to Washington D.C. for Fortune magazine's Most Powerful Women Summit.

The mother of two complemented the elegant jacket with black skinny jeans and black Co Leather riding boots, which cost $1,195, and tied her hair in a low ponytail, completing her practical and casual look.

Harry, in turn, opted for a casual look, wearing jeans, a hoodie, and a baseball cap.

The Sussexes are believed to have visited Lane Farms in Santa Barbara, located "a stone's throw" from their Montecito mansion.

At one point, the camera captured the couple holding hands and watching Archie browse the farm's vegetables before running through a corn maze.

The family was also joined by Meghan's close friend Markus Anderson and her mother Doria Ragland, who carved a pumpkin, while Harry skillfully carved a spooky face on his own pumpkin lantern.

As always, comments on the video are disabled, and the number of likes is hidden.

