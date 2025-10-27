Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and children

$42.000.10
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 6706 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
10:46 AM • 15191 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 27600 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 32255 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
07:54 AM • 33715 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
07:35 AM • 32512 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
07:17 AM • 27203 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 58869 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 54803 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 45989 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Occupiers plan to build new prisons in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region for repression - CNSOctober 27, 03:48 AM
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and showed its clearing from the occupiersOctober 27, 04:17 AM
Number of battles in 24 hours decreased by almost a third: General Staff updated the combat mapOctober 27, 06:18 AM
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FT07:25 AM
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate09:22 AM
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
October 26, 10:00 AM
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 83008 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 08:45 AM
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 121645 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:47 PM
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 123909 views
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and children12:28 PM
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance Rumors11:25 AM
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate09:22 AM
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonOctober 27, 12:06 AM
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle wore an outfit worth over $1600 for a trip to a pumpkin patch with her family. She was wearing a $400 Anine Bing jacket and $1195 Co Leather boots.

Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and children

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, wore an outfit worth over $1,600 for a casual trip to a pumpkin patch this weekend with her family for Halloween, writes UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

In footage posted on Instagram, the 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex is seen holding hands with her husband, Prince Harry, and watching her children, six-year-old Archie and four-year-old Lilibet, explore a pumpkin field near their home in California.

Despite the casual nature of the trip, Meghan made an effort to look stylish in a brown Anine Bing "Luca" quilted jacket worth $400, which she recently wore during a trip to Washington D.C. for Fortune magazine's Most Powerful Women Summit.

The mother of two complemented the elegant jacket with black skinny jeans and black Co Leather riding boots, which cost $1,195, and tied her hair in a low ponytail, completing her practical and casual look.

Harry, in turn, opted for a casual look, wearing jeans, a hoodie, and a baseball cap.

The Sussexes are believed to have visited Lane Farms in Santa Barbara, located "a stone's throw" from their Montecito mansion.

At one point, the camera captured the couple holding hands and watching Archie browse the farm's vegetables before running through a corn maze.

The family was also joined by Meghan's close friend Markus Anderson and her mother Doria Ragland, who carved a pumpkin, while Harry skillfully carved a spooky face on his own pumpkin lantern.

As always, comments on the video are disabled, and the number of likes is hidden.

Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion Week13.10.25, 17:34

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Meghan Markle