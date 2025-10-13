Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion Week

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, personally approached Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Balenciaga, asking for permission to attend his show in Paris. The designer himself admitted that her appearance was not part of a PR strategy, but rather a surprise for the guests, UNN reports with reference to the Daily Mail.

The Duchess of Sussex stated that her visit to Fashion Week in the French capital was the "culmination of many years of... friendship" with Pierpaolo Piccioli. But Piccioli was somewhat more reserved in his response, hinting that their friendship consisted of ordinary correspondence.

When asked about Meghan's trip, he replied: "Meghan and I met a few years ago, and we've been corresponding ever since. She contacted me and said she would like to come to the show."

According to him, "there was no big PR strategy."

"I didn't tell anyone about her coming because I wanted it to remain a surprise. Real surprises are rare in fashion, and this one was beautiful," he told New York magazine The Cut.

