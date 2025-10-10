Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to American soil. A few days after their debut at Paris Fashion Week at the Balenciaga show, the Duchess of Sussex and her husband appeared in New York at the Project Healthy Mind Gala, where she showcased another minimalist look - a black Armani suit with a deep V-neck blazer and matching trousers, Page Six reports, writes UNN.

She pulled her hair back into a ponytail, accessorizing the look with a chunky gold chain necklace and stud earrings, as well as a small black clutch, holding hands with Harry on what was described as a "red carpet," which, however, was black at this event.

Prince Harry also chose a black suit, complementing the look with a white button-down shirt and a black tie.

The royal couple was honored with the Humanitarians of the Year award in recognition of their work through the Archewell Foundation to make the digital world safer for young people and their families.

Markle was in Paris until recently, but this is the prince's second major event in New York this week. On Wednesday, Harry made a surprise appearance at the Australian-American Association at an event hosted by the Movember Men's Health Institute.

