Meghan Markle showed the living room of her $14 million mansion for the first time and hinted at a new product

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, shared a rare video of the living room of her $14 million Montecito, California home. In the video, Meghan subtly hinted at a possible expansion of her As Ever brand, UNN reports, citing the Daily Mail.

Details

The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex posted a video on her Instagram account on Friday, featuring the cozy living room of her Montecito home. The mother of two showcased an elegant floral arrangement and showed her beagle, Mia, sleeping on a cream armchair with a matching soft footrest. The Duchess's cozy living room also featured a brown and cream Hermès throw blanket worth $2,000. Behind the comfortable armchairs, fans could also see a stylish patio – with a chic outdoor chair, table, and green canopy.

The flowers were placed in a white stone vase adorned with the logo of Meghan's clothing brand, As Ever. PEOPLE magazine reported that this product is unique and was created for the set of the Duchess's Netflix series "With Love, Meghan," and the former actress does not plan to officially release a new collection of home goods.

Until now, Meghan's brand has released jams, wines, teas, and other food products, but Prince Harry's wife has previously hinted that she could expand her company, for example, by releasing home goods and fashion items.

Recall

The Duchess of Sussex announced the launch of her own "As Ever" food brand, which will include jams, honey, and pancake mixes. She shared photos from the shooting of the new collection.